Students and teachers (from center left fourth graders Kennedy, Bailey, Addison, Hadley, and Rylee, accompanied by their teacher Julia King behind) trek along Mill Street in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students walk along Route 302 in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which returned Thursday after a two-year hiatus. Police blocked off the highway for the event. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students and teachers walk along Route 302 in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
PE teacher Matt Liebenow holds hands with kindergarteners Anna and Vivian as students walk along Mill Street in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Third grade buddies Maris and Ashlyn (right) run together as students trek along Route 302 in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students and teachers walk along Mill Street in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students and teachers walk along Mill Street in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students walk along Route 302 in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students turn the corner from Route 302 to Mill Street in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students and teachers walk along Route 302 in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Students turn the corner from Route 302 to Mill Street in Center Conway for the annual Pine Tree Elementary School Walk to School, which has returned after a few years off because of the pandemic, on Oct. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Thursday was the perfect morning for taking a walk, and more than 250 Pandas were seen walking on Mill Street in celebration of International Walk to School Day.
While youngsters across the world made their pilgrimages to their respective classrooms, students and staff from Pine Tree School in Center Conway took part in the walk for the first time since 2020.
Organized by the Partnership for a Walkable America, Walk to School Day in the USA began in 1997 as a one-day event aimed at building awareness for the need for walkable communities. The event became international in 2000 with the addition of the U.K. and Canada.
This was the 10th year that Pine Tree made the walk.
“It's our first time doing the walk in the last couple of years due to COVID-19, so we're excited to get the tradition going again,” said Amy Cote, a reading specialist at Pine Tree and a member of the school’s health and wellness team, which organized the event.
“It’s just a terrific way to start the school day,” said Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette. “
Students and staff started their walk at the town garage in Center Conway at around 8:45 a.m.
Frechette said almost 300 students and staff did the walk in approximately 15 minutes and were joined by Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, Sgt. Michael Boucher and School Resource Officer Brandon James, who offered congratulatory fist-bumps along the way.
“We haven’t walked to school together to celebrate since COVID,” Frechette said. “It was a lovely day to gather with students and families. It’s such a nice community thing. The children think they’re famous because of all of the cars driving by, honking and people waving.”
John H. Fuller Elementary will hold its walk next Wednesday. This will be the eighth time the Falcons have participated in Walk to School Day.
“We did do a walk the last two years, but it was a much more modified walk,” said Principal Danielle Nutting. “We started in Whitaker Woods and walked back to the school.”
She added: “We’re excited to be returning to our traditional route.”
Students and staff will be dropped off in the parking lot at Cranmore Mountain Resort on Oct. 12 at approximately 8:45 a.m. and then will walk just over a mile through Whitaker Woods back to campus.
“Families are invited to join us, but we ask they not bring any furry pets,” Nutting said. “We do this event to promote and practice health and wellness. It should be a great way to start our day.”
The early forecast for Wednesday, according to AccuWeather is for a daytime-high of 62 degrees and overcast with a possibility of showers late in the day.
Both Frechette and Nutting are thrilled to see the walks return.
“I think it signals a sense of normalcy while the last two years have been anything but normal,” said Frechette.
“I definitely agree,” added Nutting. “It does feel normal. Families are very excited to see us able to do these sorts of events again.”
Nine Granite State schools (matching last year) — John Fuller and Pine Tree from Conway along with Bernise A. Ray School in Hanover; Garrison Schooling Dover; Lin-Wood Public School in Lincoln; Loudon Elementary in Loudon; Mildred C. Lakeway School in Littleton; Newington Public School in Newington; and Rye Elementary School in Rye — are participating in this year’s walk.
