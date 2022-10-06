CONWAY — Thursday was the perfect morning for taking a walk, and more than 250 Pandas were seen walking on Mill Street in celebration of International Walk to School Day.

While youngsters across the world made their pilgrimages to their respective classrooms, students and staff from Pine Tree School in Center Conway took part in the walk for the first time since 2020.

