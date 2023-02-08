BARTLETT — Residents in Bartlett Village were in the dark for about six hours on Tuesday night after a motorist struck and knocked over a utility pole on Route 302 near the entrance to the Merrill Family Park, the site of the future home of the Bartlett Recreation Department. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Bartlett Fire Chief Chef Currier said the department was toned out just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday with the report of a single-vehicle accident. He and fellow firefighters along with Bartlett police, Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance and the New Hampshire Electric Co-op arrived to find a vehicle had collided with a pole. The motorist was out of the vehicle and did need to be transported to the hospital from the scene.
The collision knocked out power throughout the village.
“We were there directing traffic for the co-op,” Currier said. “With us being there, we were able to keep the road open, direct traffic and let the co-op workers concentrate on getting the lights back on. We have the best co-op crew in the state of New Hampshire.”
Currier said the vehicle had to be towed from the scene, and power was restored around 10 p.m.
The Bartlett School Board was able to hold its scheduled budget hearing in the gymnasium at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School using its emergency generator.
Fire personnel, two at a time, were at opposite ends of the downed pole, using traffic wands, flashlights and radios to stay in constant contact to keep traffic flowing.
“We rotated in two people at a time,” said Currier. “It was cold and we had to deal with some snow, but our people did an outstanding job.”
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.