bartlett

A Bartlett police officer stands in front of a downed power pole and N.H. Electric Co-op truck on  Route 302 on Tuesday. (MATHEW KIPP PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Residents in Bartlett Village were in the dark for about six hours on Tuesday night after a motorist struck and knocked over a utility pole on Route 302 near the entrance to the Merrill Family Park, the site of the future home of the Bartlett Recreation Department. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Bartlett Fire Chief Chef Currier said the department was toned out just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday with the report of a single-vehicle accident. He and fellow firefighters along with Bartlett police, Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance and the New Hampshire Electric Co-op arrived to find a vehicle had collided with a pole. The motorist was out of the vehicle and did need to be transported to the hospital from the scene.

