Following a picnic presented by members, American Legion Post 95 of North Conway on Saturday, Aug. 13, held a "post everlasting" ceremony to commemorate the passing of Post members for the period covering 2018-2022. Shown above (from left) are Post Chaplain Peter Payne, Post Commander Jim LeFebvre and Post Adjutant Steve Robinson. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — American Legion Post 95 of North Conway held a "post everlasting" ceremony last Saturday to commemorate the passing of Post members for the period of 2018-22.
Post Chaplain Peter Payne and Post Adjutant Steve Robinson joined Post Commander Jim LeFebvre in the ceremony, during which the names of the fallen that were on a piece of paper were burned in a soldier's helmet that was set up in front of another helmet that was perched above arranged rifles.
Honored were 2018: Harry Bunker, Robert J. Graham, Raymond R. Jarvis, Thomas Madden Jr., Dennis Dicey, Patrick Callahan and Robert H. Bray; 2019: John R. Kropac, Robert G. Boucher, George F. Beckwith, Fred Sanborn and Lester R. Castellana; 2020: Harry Dodge, Jeffrey Gaudette, John W. Reny, Arthur E. Perley Jr., Vincent Bailey, Elmer G. Haley Sr., Wayne L. Hartford, Michael H. Williams and Albert Dutton; 2021: Robert A. Adjutant, Robert W. Bagley, James E. Ireland and James Coyle; and 2022: Donald Philbrick, Joseph F. Dorner Jr. and Jordan S. Prouty.
Past Post Commander Maj. Frank McCarthy noted that the names are burned in the helmet and the smoke carries the "the record up to the Commander of us all."
The ceremony followed a Post picnic organized by member/local attorney Donald M. Ekberg that was contributed to by fellow Legion members and auxiliary.
For more information about Post 95, call LeFebvre at (603) 356-7296. "We are always looking for new members," said LeFebvre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.