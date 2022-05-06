CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library will be holding its grand opening for the library expansion on Sunday, June 5 from 2-4 p.m.
The $3.9 million expansion project started on the North Conway Public Library in September 2019, with much of the work done in 2020 while the building had to be closed to the public due to COVID-19.
The grand opening originally was planned for December 2020, when much of the construction was done, but due to the pandemic and emergency orders in place at that time, Library Director Andrea Masters decided to hold a soft opening then and a bigger celebration later.
Masters said the staff is happy to present the building to the community in grand style.
“We are thrilled with the end product. It’s a gem in North Conway Village,” she said. “And we’re happy it’s been so well received. Anybody who comes in is just amazed at the beauty of the building.”
The expansion was designed by architect Ron Lamarre to mirror the 1911 building in look and size, with a semi-enclosed courtyard in front of a 1987 addition that connects to the original building.
Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers was project engineer. Construction manager was Jeff Parks of Bauen Corp. of Meredith. Site work was done by Gordon T. Burke & Sons, Inc. of Intervale.
Masters said local contractors were used whenever possible, including DW Electric, Gaynor Heating and Cooling, and Szetela Masonry.
“Stan Szetela did a phenomenal job with the facade to match the old building, which had been made from local granite quarried in what is now Whitaker Woods,” Masters said.
The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting with dignitaries at 2 p.m., followed by self-guided tours of the library and a silent auction. Refreshments will be available, and there will be live chamber music with Mountain Aire Strings.
“The Pope Memorial Library thanks its loyal patrons and donors, especially Lyman Pope, for helping to make this expansion possible. The library welcomes patrons, donors and the general public to attend this grand opening ceremony,” said Masters.
Pope of Jackson donated $3 million.
Masters also mentioned Sharon Wrobleski who “did a tremendous job with fundraising when with COVID and supply chain issues the project turned out to be much more expensive than we anticipated.”
The expansion doubled the size of the library, adding 6,600 square feet that includes a new children’s room, circulation area, teen space, conference rooms, mystery section, expanded balcony area and office space.
Renovations also added an elevator and bathrooms and helped make the historic building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Thanks to the renovations, the library now has space to offer new programs such as a knitting group, bridge and mahjong groups, and even cookbook club, Masters said.
The work was finished with the installation of a hand-crafted circulation desk, custom-built bookshelves and other furniture.
Several murals were unveiled in December 2021.
Landscaping to complete exterior work is still ongoing and the library is raising funds and accepting donations for that work. The library is a privately funded, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and receives no regular funds from the town of Conway, the state of New Hampshire or the federal government.
The library, located at 2719 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, call the library at (603) 356-2961 or go to popelibrarynh.org.
