Wakefield Police are investigating a case from Friday when a stolen truck from Wakefield crashed into a home in Effingham. Police say this Massachusetts Lottery bag may be a clue and are looking for its owner. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Wakefield Police are investigating a case from Friday when a stolen truck from Wakefield crashed into a home in Effingham. Police say this silver brief case may be a clue and are looking for its owner. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Wakefield Police say this truck was stolen from Wakefield and crashed into an Effingham home after a chase Friday. Now police are looking for the driver. (COURTESY PHOTO)
WAKEFIELD — Police on Monday were seeking the driver of a reportedly stolen truck that crashed into a house in Effingham during a pursuit last Friday night.
According to a press release from the Wakefield police, at about 6:42 p.m. on Oct. 28, they got a report of a pickup truck being stolen from a home on Wakefield Road. Carroll County sheriff's dispatch issued a "be-on-the-lookout" for the vehicle.
About a half hour later, a Wakefield police officer spotted the truck traveling north on Province Lake Road and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going.
"The stolen vehicle was pursued for a short period of time before the operator of the stolen vehicle crashed into a residence on Province Lake Road in Effingham," the press release said.
"The operator then fled into the woods and and was not located. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident."
During the investigation, evidence was collected, and police say they are looking for the owners of a silver briefcase with combination lock and a black and blue Massachusetts Lottery keno bag.
Images of the truck, the bag, briefcase and the house are posted on the Wakefield police Facebook page.
There was no update as of Wednesday's deadline.
Their owners is encouraged to call Wakefield Police at (603) 522-3232. The reference number for this case is 22-306-OF.
