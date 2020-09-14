CONWAY — The man who apparently fell off of Cathedral Ledge Thursday was 40 years old and from New York State, New Hampshire Fish and Game said Monday.
Cathedral Ledge is a state park with high cliffs and hiking trails in Bartlett that stands 700 feet tall, according to its website.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Dispatch reported that at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, someone had fallen from Cathedral Ledge. The male subject was found deceased at the bottom, about 15 feet from the Thin Air Approach Trail, according to Lt. Bradley Morse of New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Among the responders, along with Fish and Game, were Mountain Rescue, Brewster Ambulance, Bartlett Fire, North Conway Fire, Bartlett Police and Conway Police.
While covering the tragedy, the Sun's photographer observed a small dead dog about 20 yards from the fallen man at the bottom of the cliff on steep terrain that is loaded with big rocks and trees.
The Sun reached out to Morse Monday to see if there was any additional information. Morse said the man was 40 years old and from New York State. He said they confirmed the dog belonged to the man.
"It's still under investigation," said Morse.
