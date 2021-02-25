CONWAY — Police say a driver's windshield was smashed on Sunday by ice flying off the roof of a box truck, and the police chief is asking drivers to remember it is illegal not to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting behind the wheel.
The snow-clearing requirement is known as Jessica's Law, which is named after a 20-year-old woman killed in Peterborough in 1999 after ice flew off the top of a truck. The New Hampshire law was passed in 2002.
The Conway Police logs for Sunday say the incident of ice flying off the box truck happened in the vicinity of Saco Woods Condominiums on East Main Street (Route 113) around noon.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said the truck driver, Gerald Deveer, 50, of North Conway didn't realize there was still some ice in the middle of the truck. It flew off and cracked the windshield of a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Michael Sutton, 50, of Ossipee.
"As soon as he realized there was an accident, he stopped and turned around and came back," said Mattei of Deveer. "He was cooperative with the police."
Police won't charge Deveer with for failing to clear the ice because he had made the effort to do so and just missed a spot.
However, police in their report will document that the ice came off the truck he was driving. Fault for accidents is determined by insurance companies.
This is the first incidence police have seen this year of ice flying off a vehicle and causing an accident.
"We ask people use due diligence and remember that there is a law to clear off your vehicle so we don't have incidences like this occur," said Mattei. "Ice flying off the top of a vehicle can be a very dangerous projectile."
State police in a Facebook from last December said failing to clear snow off a vehicle before driving it could result in a violation-level offense of negligent driving. The fine for a first offense ranges between $250 and $500.
Asked for comment, Bartlett Police Administrative Assistant Betsy Rand said: "The Bartlett Police Department regularly enforces Jessica's Law and as recently as this past weekend stopped several vehicles (one from out of state) to inform the drivers of the law and to require the snow be removed before continuing."
Ossipee Police Chief Anthony Castaldo said such issues come up every year.
