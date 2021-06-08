NWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort is scheduled to go before the Conway Planning Board on Thursday for review of its ongoing plans to redevelop the base lodge of the North Conway ski area.
Phases 2-7 will accommodate 73,615 square feet of commercial space and 62 residential units with associated infrastructure at 235 and 239 Skimobile Road.
Cranmore is the only agenda item for Thursday’s meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Conway Town Hall in Conway Village.
The ski area this spring unveiled the Fairbank Lodge, which is Phase 3 of its multiyear master development plan and part of the new Kearsarge Brook II Condominiums.
To be located front and center in Cranmore’s base area, the proposed new building will feature a combination of 15 residential condominiums and new ski facilities for resort guests.
The ground and second floor levels of the Fairbank Lodge will include over 18,000 square feet of ski facilities for day guests. Amenities will include a seasonal locker room for the public, a private locker room for residents, base lodge space, restrooms, ski accessory shop, food pavilion, coffee bar and a slope-side bar with deck.
The first floor of the Fairbank Lodge is projected to be functional prior to the start of the 2022-23 ski season, with the residences completed by early summer 2023, and the second floor completed prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.
Atlantic Construction Group, the contractor that did Building 2 of Kearsarge Brook, will be the general contractor.
The Fairbank Lodge was designed by Bull Stockwell Allen, architects of existing buildings at Kearsarge Brook Condominiums and similar projects at Stowe, Bretton Woods, Copper Mountain and other leading resorts, according ot Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
The Fairbank Lodge is a continuation of resort improvements that started in 2010 when Cranmore was purchased by the father-and-son team of Brian and Tyler Fairbank of The Fairbank Group and Joseph O’Donnell.
Since the acquisition, The Fairbank Group has invested over $25 million in improvements and development.
“This is a continuation of our redevelopment project,” Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox told the Sun this week.
“Our lodges are tired and this is something the day customers will start to see the benefits of and the overnighters as well,” he said.
“It will have ample space for people to sit and have a nice lunch. Everyone has seen us build the first two phases of condominiums, and now this has a broader audience and it is really important for Cranmore to stay around for the next 100 years,” said Wilcox, noting that Cranmore opened in 1938 and from 1939-55 was home of Austrian ski great Hannes Schneider,
As a lover of Cranmore ski history, Wilcox said efforts will be made to incorporate Cranmore’s past into the new facilities.
“I think we will do a better job of displaying Cranmore’s history on the wall space of the new facilities. We never want to lose the history of Cranmore. We definitely will make sure that the history is part of the interior design with photos and murals,” he said.
“Along those lines, I was very impressed when I walked into the new Glen House Hotel at Great Glen Trails in how they have murals and photographs pertaining to the Mt. Washington Auto Road’s history,” Wilcox continued.
“We will be speaking with Jeff Leich at the New England Ski Museum and others involved with local ski history on those design ideas,” Wilcox said.
He said the old barn timbers of Zip’s Pub will no doubt be used in the new restaurant after the pub is torn down. But, he said, “Zip’s will be around for a few more years.”
Meanwhile, plans are progressing to build a four-story, 92-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott headed by the Lafrance Hospitality Group, also owners of the Residence Inn by Marriott of North Conway.
The former Cranmore Fitness Center, known in recent years as the Artist Falls Lodge, recently was razed to make way for the new hotel.
The Conway Planning Board at its April 22 meeting agreed by a vote of 6-0-1 to the developers’ request for concurrent site-plan and subdivision review for the project, with Erik Corbett abstaining because he is a Cranmore employee.
