CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board last Thursday conditionally approved the next phases of the planned mutliyear redevelopment of Cranmore Mountain Resort's base area.
The board at its April 22 meeting agreed by a vote of 6-0-1 to the developers’ request for concurrent site-plan and subdivision review for the project, with Erik Corbett abstaining because he is a Cranmore employee.
Although the planning board was generally supportive at its June 10 session, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter and board chair Ben Colbath expressed concerns about historic Cranmore evolving into a more modern-looking enterprise and wondered about the impact on nearby neighborhoods when it is fully built out in 10 or so years.
“Relying on the access routes from North Conway Village … At some point you’re going to have to address accessibility," Porter said. "I can’t see those roads handling that. It’s great that they are doing well ... but at some point it’s going to have to be addressed.”
Porter also said he would like to see more trees in the parking areas.
Colbath mentioned growth as well, saying he was glad that Cranmore was succeeding while also expressing some concerns about losing the small in-town atmosphere of the ski area as it evolves.
“Without the Valley Pass I didn’t ski very much this year as I really couldn’t afford it as a local. After this development, I probably won’t want to ski there," he said.
"I love the mountain, I really do. I hope they come up with something comparable to Zip’s Pub as a lot of people after (Mountain) Meisters love to go there," he added.
Board member Eliza Grant asked about traffic studies and the impact on neighborhoods, which led Town Planning Director Tom Irving to say a traffic study was already done.
During discussion of sought-after waivers, Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers, representing the developers, pointed out that the tree requirements for the proposed hotel were met and that it was approved that way.
McAllister also told Porter that developers were asking for parking substitution requirements for the gravel areas on the property but said paved parking near the hotel did meet town parking raised island with tree requirements.
“It’s the amount of snow that inevitably hits Cranmore and how quickly you have to get rid of it,” said McAllister.
McAllister said his firm had determined that Cranmore would require 1,351 parking spaces but they are proposin a total of 1,550 spaces, which include a dedicated overflow employee lot behind the proposed new hotel.
Asked about the maximum capacity for Cranmore, McAllister responded that it is 4,650 skiers per day and that in 2019 Cranmore’s peak day — possibly during Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend — it totaled 3,619, “so it was 1,000 fewer skiers,” said McAllister.
Porter again asked about the impact on the neighboring areas to Cranmore.
McAllister responded that the planned improvements have been discussed with the board since 2013 by Cranmore owners Brian and Tyler Fairbank, who along with Joseph O’Donnell bought the area in 2010 and have invested more than $25 million into upgrades.
McAllister said Phases 2-7 will accommodate 73,615 square feet of commercial space and 62 residential units with associated infrastructure at 235 and 239 Skimobile Road.
He outlined that the redevelopment consists of a total of 99 residential units, with two of the Condminiums at Kearsarge Brook condominium buildings having already been completed and consisting of 37 units.
The ski area this spring unveiled the Fairbank Lodge, which is Phase 3 of its multiyear plan and part of the Kearsarge Brook II Condominiums.
McAllister said the proposed new building will feature a combination of 15 residential condominiums and new ski facilities for resort guests. He said the redevelopment for phases 2-7 includes three more buildings.
The ground and second floor levels of the Fairbank Lodge will include over 18,000 square feet of ski facilities for day guests.
The first floor of the lodge is projected to be functional prior to the start of the 2022-23 ski season, with the residences completed by early summer 2023, and the second floor completed prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.
Atlantic Construction Group, the contractor that did Building 2 of Kearsarge Brook, will be the general contractor.
The Fairbank Lodge was designed by Bull Stockwell Allen, architects of existing buildings at Kearsarge Brook Condominiums and similar projects at Stowe, Bretton Woods, Copper Mountain and other leading resorts, according ot Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
At the conclusion of the hourlong meeting, Irving — who is set to retire June 27 — saluted McAllister for the thoroughness of his presentation.
“A development of this size getting to a planning board in New Hampshire with one meeting, I commend you,” said Irving.
Irving then told the planners that Gorrill Palmer Civil Engineering and Planning Services of South Portland, Maine, has been hired by the town to assist until his replacement is hired.
According to Town Manager Tom Holmes, interviews for the position are ongoing. “We have three finalists and two others whom I have not had interviews with yet," said Holmes on Tuesday.
