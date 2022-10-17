FRYEBURG, Maine — The dog who mauled a selectman last month has been euthanized.
Selectmen Tom Klinepeter had told his fellow board members on Sept. 8 that the day before, he was attacked as he was taking his morning walk in downtown Fryeburg at the corner of Maple and Main streets by a pit bull.
Fryeburg Animal Control Officer Cynthia Eaton said the dog, whose owner was out of town, had been on a cable that snapped.The dog was identified as Pumba, a 2½-year-old “bully” (a term that encompasses such breeds as bulldogs and bull terriers), that belonged to Fryeburg resident Adam Martinese, owner of the Best Budz cannabis businesses in Fryeburg and Brownfield.
He had been out of town during the incident and someone else was watching the dog.
But he told the Sun: “I accept full responsibility for Pumba’s abrupt escape. Pumba was improperly leashed for his strength, and I should have muzzled him while he was outside. It was me who failed.”
“We are working closely with the dog officer (Cindy), the vet’s office, as well as the town of Fryeburg to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Martinese.
Martinese explained the cable had a 300-pound breaking strength and that Pumba is the “sweetest boy” to the people in his life. He added that he owes Klinepeter a “very sincere apology.”
Eaton had told the Sun she was going to issue summonses to Martinese for having a dog deemed dangerous and also to have Martinese reimburse Klinepeter.
She said Martinese was remorseful and told her he “failed” his job as a dog parent.
Eaton commended Martinese for his cooperation and candor.
On Monday morning, Eaton said Pumba had been put down last Friday.
“It was Adam’s decision, totally,” said Eaton.
The situation could have been “worse” because the dog dragged Klinepeter into the road where they could have been hit by speeders.
Eaton didn’t attend the procedure but was informed of it by the staff of Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital.
She said her role in the incident is now to make sure that Klinepeter gets reimbursed for his injuries. She believes that Martinese will do so and the matter will be resolved outside of court. A reimbursement total has not been determined because Klinepeter is still getting treatment.
“I hate to see any animal put down,” said Eaton, but added that when a dog becomes unpredictable and aggressive “you have to do what’s best for your community and your family.”
Klinepeter briefly referred to the incident at the selectmen’s meeting on Oct. 13.
He said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent him a “get well card” along with a “nice little box of organic chocolates.” PETA added they could provide Fryeburg with sample ordinances for dangerous dogs.
Klinepeter wanted Pumba put down.
Asked Monday if he would seek to pursue a dangerous dog ordinance, Klinepeter said not at this time as he would rather the town concentrate on other issues like building a new municipal complex and increasing broadband issues.
Martinese could not be reached for further comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.