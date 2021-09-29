CONWAY — “You matter” was the message that motivational speaker Bobby Petrocelli shared with Kennett High students and staff during a 40-minute presentation in Gary Millen Stadium on Wednesday morning.
Petrocelli, nephew of Boston Red Sox great Rico Petrocelli, shared with the Eagles his path to Conway, overcoming personal loss and the importance of believing in yourself. He mixed in a little humor along the way and even got the hometown flock to sing the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song.
His appearance was made possible by the Kennett chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Now in its second year on campus, FCA, one of 24 chapters across the Granite State, is led by students Eliah Feil, Taylor Garland, Annabelle Light and Ivy Zipf with teacher Jennifer McCracken serving as adviser.
“How many have ever heard the expression ‘Take life one day at a time’?” Petrocelli asked, then said: “Don’t believe it. Life doesn’t happen one day at a time; it happens one moment at a time. My life is proof. One day didn’t change my life. One moment did.”
Petrocelli, 59, of Tampa, has made more than 6,500 speaking engagements over the past 30 years, addressing almost 5,000 high schools, 500 colleges and 500 middle schools.
He said the moment his life changed was 36 years ago. He was a football coach and physical education teacher in the Houston area. He and wife Ava had been married for about two years and had just moved into their first home.
They were sound asleep on on a full-moon night in October 1984. Petrocelli said he awoke to an unforgettable burning odor and a bright light shining in the corner of his left eye. It wasn’t the moon. It was an F-150 Ford pickup driven by a drunk driver two times over the legal limit who crashed into the couple’s home at 70 mph.
Ava Petrocelli was tangled in bed covers under the pickup and suffocated.
Petrocelli nearly lost an eye, had a hole in his cheek that his tongue stuck through, suffered a broken left arm and burnt rubber marks on his body. He required 50 stitches in his head
After spending days in the hospital, Petrocelli attended the funeral for his wife. The church, which normally seats 500 people, drew 2,000. When he arrived at the cemetery, Petrocelli said he was overcome.
“Do you know who 1,800 of those 2,000 people were? They were every former student, all 1,100 students from the school I taught and coached at.”
Petrocelli spent the next 23 days in the hospital, but he was never alone.
“You know who took over my hospital? Those 1,100 students,” he said. “They came in the morning, noon and night, and for 23 days their actions screamed out two words — you matter. You matter, Coach. You matter. We’re sorry that Ava is dead, but you matter and we’re not going to let you give up.
“All I’ve been trying to do for the last 23 years is trying to return the favor — to let every person know in this world how much you matter, how valuable you are, how priceless you are and how unmistakable you are. You are one of a kind, there will never be another you,” he said to a hushed crowd of students.
Petrocell said he had to find a way to forgive the drunk driver who was unscathed in the crash, and who never apologized and spent just four months in jail.
“Drinking and driving did not kill Ava,” Petrocelli said. “It had a part in her death, but listen to me carefully and tell me if I am wrong for what I’m about to say. I’m going to tell you what killed Ava.
“Before someone drives drunk they have to be drunk in the first place. Why is he drunk, doubly drunk in the first place?”
He explained: “You know why he was drunk. He was anesthetizing the pain of his life. He didn’t matter. He didn’t fit in.”
The drunk driver, Petrocelli said, “was trying to try feel better for the moment, they’re anesthetizing their pain, and you became the target for the moment just because jealousy, insecurity, fear kicked in.”
Petrocelli said too many people blame themselves when someone else acts out. “No. You matter. You count. You are important,” he said and led everyone in repeating, “I matter. You matter. And we matter.”
“Over the last 40 minutes, did I say at least one thing that spoke to you that touched your heart, that made you think differently about yourself, about life, about anything else?” he asked in closing.
“If I said at least one thing, please do me a favor and raise your hand. That’s pretty much almost everybody. Don’t thank me. Thank your administration. Thank groups like Fellowship for Christian Athletes that make this happen.”
