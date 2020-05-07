CONCORD — In the 24 hours after Gov. Chris Sununu and Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced the state of New Hampshire’s new online COVID-19 testing registration portal, more than 2,200 residents submitted a request to be tested for COVID-19.
All requests to be tested today have been accommodated. The portal can be found at tinyurl.com/ycppk6cs.
Residents with COVID-19 symptoms, with underlying health conditions, over the age of 60 or who are health-care workers can now request a test in three convenient ways: through a health-care provider, by requesting an appointment through the COVID-19 testing registration portal, or by calling the COVID-19 Coordinating Office at (603) 271-5980.
The COVID-19 testing registration portal is key to the state’s ongoing efforts to increase access to COVID-19 testing by ensuring qualifying residents can schedule a test without a referral from a medical provider.
“We are ramping up our capabilities and rapidly expanding access to testing,” Sununu aid. “This is one of our top priorities, and we are making huge strides every day.”
“The online registration portal will make it easier than ever for residents to be tested,” Shibinette said. “Our goal is to ensure that COVID-19 testing remains easy and accessible for everyone, so anyone who needs a test will get one.”
The Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Program includes drive-through testing at six fixed testing locations open eight hours a day, seven days a week, and a mobile testing team. The drive-through testing locations are in Claremont, Lancaster, Milton, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester. Requests for testing are processed by the COVID-19 Coordinating Office. Due to the heavy volume of requests, the COVID-19 Coordinating Office anticipates requests for a testing appointment will be scheduled within 24 hours.
In addition, DHHS has created several pathways to remove barriers to testing, including testing through the Visiting Nurses Association for individuals who cannot access a fixed site; partnership with ConvenientMD to provide telehealth screenings and testing for individuals regardless of insurance status; and testing through primary care providers, hospitals, healthcare systems and municipal health departments.
For more information on the state’s response to the COVID-19 emergency, go to nh.gov/covid19.
