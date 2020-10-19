PORTSMOUTH — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Portsmouth for a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event Wednesday at the Port City Air airport, located at 62 Durham St.
According to donaldjtrump.com, doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. The rally itself is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
After the Portsmouth rally, Pence, who made an appearance in northern Maine on Monday and in Gilford last month, will jet off to another event in Cincinnati at 6 p.m.
According to nbcboston.com, Pence campaigned in Hermon, Maine, on Monday, where he gave an hourlong speech criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling him "a cheerleader for China."
He was joined at Monday's Maine rally by Republican congressional candidate Dale Crafts, who is seeking to unseat incumbent Jared Golden.
On Pence's upcoming Portsmouth rally, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley issued the following statement:
“Vice President Pence will come to Portsmouth on Wednesday with another slew of lies rather than a plausible explanation for his mismanagement of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, which has led to the deaths of nearly 220,000 Americans to date and caused hundreds of Granite State small businesses to shutter permanently."
