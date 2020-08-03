WEBSTER — On Sunday at approximately 11:40 a.m., a Webster police officer observed a vehicle with a motor vehicle violation on Concord Drive in the town of Webster, about 15 miles northwest of Concord.
As the officer began to turn around and initiate a motor vehicle stop, the vehicle sped off. As the officer crested the hill he observed that the same vehicle had failed to negotiate a curve in the road, left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle was eventually identified as a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer.
The operator of the Blazer was identified as Elizabeth Fraser, 39, of Concord. Fraser sustained serious bodily injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital in Concord.
The front passenger in the vehicle was identified as Caitlyn Cote, 28, of Boscawen. Cote also was taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.
The rear passenger in the vehicle was identified as Adam Liesner, 31, of Belmont. Liesner sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Due to the seriousness of the crash, Webster police requested the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit respond. C.A.R. was assisted by Webster police, Boscawen police and Webster Fire/EMS. Due to the collision, Concord Drive was closed for several hours.
It appears that speed was a factor in this crash; however, all aspects remain under investigation. Anyone who may have information related to this collision, n is encouraged to call N.H. State Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at (603) 223-8993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.