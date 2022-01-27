CONWAY — Unlike last year, when residents and second home owners got to park for free, this year they will have to pay $5 for a sticker to allow them to park this summer at three popular recreation sites in town.
Rec site parking rules for 2022 were approved by selectmen on Tuesday.
Last year was the first year the board instituted paid parking at three public canoe put-in spots: First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
The program is intended to raise revenue that could be used to mitigate the effects of the tourism wave the town has experienced since the pandemic began. While the program lost money last year, officials hope to make it profitable this year.
Residents of Conway and Albany, and second homeowners of those towns, were allowed to park for free with a sticker, but all others had to pay up to $20 per day. Violators were fined $100.
Approximately 4,200 free bright orange stickers were given out last year.
Now, Conway and Albany residents and second homeowners will have to pony up $5 for a 2022 sticker. Applications and the new stickers, which are yellow this year, will be available within the first two weeks of February at the town clerk's office.
Parks and Rec Director John Eastman said the town will provide parking sticker updates on the town website, social media and the Sun.
The stickers must be affixed to the passenger side of a vehicle's windshield.
On Thursday, Eastman told the Sun: "There are no free passes. So, if you live here, and you register your car, you can get a pass for $5 for as many cars as you register ... If you are a second homeowner, you can get a pass at $5 provided for every person per deeded owner."
Also unlike last year, stickers will be transferrable, so they won't have license plate numbers on them. So, for a couple who owns a second home in Conway, relatives could put the sticker on their car instead.
The parking program will be enforced starting the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend and will end on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
There seemed to be consensus that making the stickers available at town hall long before they are required would reduce lines this year. Eastman said lines of people waiting for stickers went out the door of town hall last year.
Once stickers are available, they will be available five days per week as opposed to only Tuesdays and Fridays last year.
"By having doing it five days a week, I think that's really going to cut down on the stampede of people that are coming in," said Eastman.
The town may have an additional staff person assist the town clerk's office with stickers when the clerk's office is busy with other tasks like preparing for the municipal elections in April.
Out-of-towners still will be charged $20 per day (or $3 per hour at Smith-Eastman) as they were last year, said Eastman, adding Davis Park and First Bridge will be cash only. Albany residents will be allowed to get stickers so long as Albany voters agree to help fund Conway's Rec program.
The program this year will have lower staffing costs, Eastman said, as paid parking will start later in the year, around Father's Day (June 19) rather than Memorial Day (May 30) and there will not be an attendant for Smith-Eastman this year, officials said.
