BARTLETT — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) paid a visit to Attitash Mountain Resort on Wednesday to get an overview from first-year general manager Brandon Swartz on how the ski season has been going so far as well as hearing  updates on lift expansion and employee recruitment projects.

Afterward, Pappas, who said he learned to ski at McIntyre Ski Area in his hometown of Manchester, took to the slopes for a few runs.

