Tamworth Transfer Station Improvement Committee chair Willie Farnum gives the thumbs up during a tour of the transfer station for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, right, and SDA Rural Development State Director Sarah Waring, left, on Thursday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — Congressman Chris Pappas took a tour of the town's transfer station which, officials hope will undergo a $4 million makeover next year paid for with local and federal money.
Leading the tour were Tamworth Transfer Station Improvement Committee chair and vice chair Willie Farnum and Gabrielle Watson respectively along with Transfer Station Supervisor Glenn Johnson. Pappas was joined by USDA Rural Development State Director Sarah Waring as well as Chuck Henderson from U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office and Ben Belanger from Senator Hassan’s from U.S. Maggie Hassan's office.
Farnum said the transfer station station was awarded a $493,000 USDA Grant to help with the project of modernizing the transfer station facility off of Route 25. Improvements sought include adding bailers and a scale, running water, covering the metal and construction debris containers.
"We'd like to have this all wrapped up by Jan. 1, 2025," said Farnum. We hope to put it out to bid for construction. Okay, provided we can get the funds. We have proximately $1.4 million. At this point. It's not enough to build a $4 million facility."
The transfer station was built about 23 years ago and is thought to be inadequate to handle the town's seasonal population influxes. The town has a year-around population of about 3,000 but that balloons to 5,000 in the summer, according to USDA.
Farnum explained the town is submitting grant requests to close the gap and would appreciate all the help the congress could give.
Watson said residents voted overwhelmingly last year to spend money on this project.
"It's great that you've got community buy in," said Pappas who visited the transfer last spring. "So we'd love to continue to work with you."
Waring was also supportive of Tamworth's efforts. Once the project is completed, Tamworth's ability to recycle effectively will be enhanced and that will save the taxpayers an estimated $60,000 per year. It is also estimated to prevent 371 tons of waste per year from entering landfills.
"We're excited to be in the mix," said Waring. "This is the kind of investment that I think is needed right now."
