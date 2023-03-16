Tamworth transfer station tour 1 31623

Tamworth Transfer Station Improvement Committee chair Willie Farnum gives the thumbs up during a tour of the transfer station for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, right, and SDA Rural Development State Director Sarah Waring, left, on Thursday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Congressman Chris Pappas took a tour of the town's transfer station which, officials hope will undergo a $4 million makeover next year paid for with local and federal money. 

Leading the tour were Tamworth Transfer Station Improvement Committee chair and vice chair Willie Farnum and Gabrielle Watson respectively along with Transfer Station Supervisor Glenn Johnson. Pappas was joined by USDA Rural Development State Director Sarah Waring as well as Chuck Henderson from U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen's office and Ben Belanger from Senator Hassan’s from U.S. Maggie Hassan's office. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.