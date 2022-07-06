WOLFEBORO — U.S. Rep Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) will be in southern Carroll County today and plans to talk with small business owners about the sate’s workforce shortage.
Pappas, who is running for a third term in the 1st Congressional District, will visit local businesses in Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and also meet with public safety officials in the region, according to a news release.
Later in the day, at 6 p.m. Pappas plans to host a telephone town hall with state health experts to give an update and answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines being made available to children under 5.You can join by calling (866) 478-3366 or going to pappas.house.gov/live.
On Wednesday, Pappas “led his colleagues in a bipartisan call for legislation that would support small police departments and improve public safety to be brought up for a vote in the House.”
Also on Wednesday, Pappas stated on Facebook he “visited Woodman Farm and McFarlane Greenhouses at the University of New Hampshire to learn more about their innovative horticultural research."
Pappas, a small business owner (the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester) and co-chair of the bipartisan House Small Business Caucus, introduced bipartisan legislation to eliminate the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax on heavy-duty trucks and trailers on June 27. He believes it will “help small businesses, lower costs for consumers, encourage EV adoption and strengthen America’s supply chains and shipping infrastructure.
While Pappas is unopposed on the Democrat ticket this year, a host of Republicans are vying to be their party’s nominee. Running are Tom Alciere of Hudson, Tim Baxter of Seabrook, Gail Huff Brown of Rye, Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, Mark Kilbane of Exeter, Mary Maxwell of Concord, Matt Mowers of Gilford, Russell Prescott of Kingston, Kevin Rondeau of Manchester and Gilead Towne of Salem.
District 1 includes parts of southern and eastern New Hampshire. The state’s congressional redistricting plan approved this spring moved five towns — including three in Carroll County, Albany Jackson and Sandwich — from District 1 to District 2.
The New Hampshire primaries are Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.
