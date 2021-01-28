MANCHESTER — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) released the following statement on the 35th anniversary of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy, which took place Thursday.
“Today we recognize a solemn anniversary in New Hampshire and across the nation as we mark the loss of the Challenger crew, including New Hampshire’s own Christa McAuliffe,” said Pappas.
“Thirty-five years ago, Christa McAuliffe became an inspiration to people all across our country, especially young women, who have since grown up to pursue careers in science, technology, math and education," he continued.
"On the anniversary of this tragic day, I join all Granite Staters remembering the life and legacy of Christa McAuliffe and sharing my best wishes with her family, friends, former students and colleagues. While it has been more than three decades since her passing, her inspiration and her legacy endures, and future generations of students will look up to her as a creator, a leader, and a dreamer.”
The Space Shuttle Challenger crew included Christa McAuliffe, Dick Scobee, Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Ronald McNair, Mike Smith and Ellison Onizuka.
Pappas was a co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to create a commemorative coin honoring Christa McAuliffe, which was signed into law in 2019.
The Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019 will mint a Christa McAuliffe silver coin to honor the Granite State teacher who tragically perished in the Space Challenger Disaster, after being selected to become the first civilian teacher in space. Furthermore, all surcharges collected by the Treasury will be donated to FIRST Robotics, a Manchester based non-profit which seeks to engage and inspire young people, through mentor-based programs, to become leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
In September 2019, Rep. Pappas spoke on the House floor honoring her memory and legacy and urging support for the Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act.
In December, Rep. Pappas helped unveil the coin's design.
The United States Mint began pre-orders of a 2021 Christa McAuliffe Silver Dollar on Thursday at noon. To pre-order your commemorative coin, go to tinyurl.com/mcauliffepreorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.