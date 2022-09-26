CONWAY — U..S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), who is running against conservative Republican Karoline Leavitt as he seeks to retain a third two-year term representing New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, listened to veteran and senior concerns at a stop at the Gibson Center for Senior Services Monday afternoon.

During his visit with seniors at the Gibson Center, Pappas and staff met with U.S. Air Force veteran Bruce Kennedy of Madison, and fellow seniors Alice Proctor of North Conway, retired nurse Kathleen Donovan of Intervale, Charlie Tilton of Glen and retired Gibson Center nutrition director Fran Lampidis of North Conway and current Gibson center executive director, retired gynecologist Dr. Marianne Jackson of Madison.

