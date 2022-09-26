CONWAY — U..S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), who is running against conservative Republican Karoline Leavitt as he seeks to retain a third two-year term representing New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, listened to veteran and senior concerns at a stop at the Gibson Center for Senior Services Monday afternoon.
During his visit with seniors at the Gibson Center, Pappas and staff met with U.S. Air Force veteran Bruce Kennedy of Madison, and fellow seniors Alice Proctor of North Conway, retired nurse Kathleen Donovan of Intervale, Charlie Tilton of Glen and retired Gibson Center nutrition director Fran Lampidis of North Conway and current Gibson center executive director, retired gynecologist Dr. Marianne Jackson of Madison.
Also sitting in was Gibson Center nutrition director Becky Gargan, who discussed the importance of the Meals on Wheels program for senior citizens.
Kennedy added that it is important to let military veterans know about the program. He also thanked Pappas for his work to keep the local Veterans Affairs clinic open in Conway.
“It was a big issue,” said Pappas. “What happened was, there was a commission that was set up at VA nationally to reposition health care. And they had done a market analysis based on old data. That said they needed to close several different community clinics, and this was one. But first, they weren’t using current data. Second, they also weren’t taking into consideration the cost of sending those folks that are getting care at that clinic out to the community, which would have been greater than keeping it open and continuing to staff it. So we were able to shut down the commission and keep the clinic open.
“And as we move forward, we’ve got to work on transportation issues, and other things because you know, those connections just aren’t there, whether it’s VA health care or a number of other considerations on services for seniors,” Pappas added.
In response to a question by Proctor about recent bills, Pappas touted the prescription drug bill that will he said for the first time will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices; will institute a new cap on out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 per year per Medicare beneficiary; and all three vaccines for seniors on Medicare, and cap insulin at $35 per month for seniors.
He added: “Right now, I think the situation with inflation is something we’ve got to continue to be mindful of and think about the winter season (approaches), as there’s a lot of pressure on energy prices — so (we need to) ensure that we’ve got the supply in this region, and also that there are programs available for folks to get help if they need it. So we’re working on that. I’ll be back in Washington Wednesday — we’ve got to fund the government before the end of the month. So we’ve got a deadline coming up there. But it’s an opportunity to to talk about energy and some of these other challenges.”
Jackson asked about the administrative change that allows for over-the-counter hearing aids. Jackson said oftentimes, people are thought of having dementia when it is being hard of hearing or having eye issues and said it is important to give seniors such care.
“Medicare doesn’t cover many of those services that I would hope it would cover and we will continue to work on those,” said Pappas.
He also discussed generic drugs with Lampidis.
Kennedy said as a veteran he receives great medical care and coverage for hearing services. He suggested that veterans health care should be promoted better for those who serve 20 years or more.
Jackson said she hopes the FDA would explore the idea of using psychedelic drugs for depression of mental health issues such as depression and addiction.
She also urged the congressman to push for faster analysis of rape kit DNA by authorities during an investigation, citing delays while suspected rapist may continue to attack victims.
In addressing her question, Pappas said Congress had reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act which provides funding for organizations that support victims of domestic violence and that there clearly was a need as the incidence of domestic violence has increased during the pandemic.
He was also asked about gun legislation, noting that he was happy to see passage of the first such legislation in 20 years.
He also was queried by Jackson about support for alternative energy.
“As part of the legislation that included the prescription drug benefits, we also had some renewable energy development that I think is really going to be significant.
“It was actually the biggest piece of legislation to address climate change in our nation’s history, will spur development of of offshore wind, solar tax credits for businesses and homeowners to install rooftop solar energy rebates to put in things like heat pumps that can help reduce your electric rates and also, you know, make your home more efficient. So those steps are provide a lot of benefits and incentives to move us in the right direction,” Pappas said.
Asked by a reporter about his general election battle with Leavitt, who worked as an assistant press secretary in the Trump White House, he said he is proud to stand on his record and of his stance on such positions as being staunchly pro choice.
“Ultimately, folks of New Hampshire are looking for solutions, not extremism,” said Pappas.
“We have a lot to talk about in terms of how we’ve been delivering for the people in New Hampshire through a really tough period over the last couple of years. And I’ll stake my bipartisan record of accomplishment next to my opponent’s extreme rhetoric any day of the week. And I think ultimately, folks in New Hampshire are looking for solutions.”
