CONWAY — The first rule of real estate is location, location, location, but should that be taken into consideration if the district closes one of its three elementary schools? Members of the Conway School Boards’ school closure committee believe that needs to be taken into account.
While Pine Tree School in Center Conway sits on 15.36 acres of land, it would have less market value than John H. Fuller Elementary with its 10.76 acres that come with Route 16 frontage in North Conway.
Conway El is on 9.72 acres from the front of the building to the back of the baseball fields to the Brown Church in Conway Village.
“If you were to sell Pine Tree, you would not get near as much if you were to sell John Fuller,” said Joe Mosca, chair of the school closure committee, when the group met Dec. 13 and studied the features of each of the elementary school properties.
“There’s going to be a huge difference in marketability,” Mosca said. “In North Conway, there’s (town) water and sewer, while at Pine Tree there isn’t.”
Also serving on the committee with Mosca are fellow school board member Michelle Capozzoli, along with budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel. Also, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million annually.
The committee, which has met six times, voted 3-1-1 on June 2 to close an elementary school. Only the school board and budget committee representatives are voting members.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca, the committee chair, constituted the majority, while Capozzoli abstained and Jessica Whitelaw, who left the board in July, was opposed.
Marvel and Jost originally named Pine Tree as the one to close, while Mosca said it should be John H. Fuller. But in mid-July, Marvel sided with Mosca.
Pine Tree opened in 1990, while John Fuller and Conway Elementary date back to 1957.
Based on Oct. 1 statistics, Conway Elementary has an enrollment of 201 K-6 students; Pine Tree, 221; John H. Fuller Elementary, 177. Kennett Middle has 235 7th and 8th-grade students; and Kennett High has 700 ninth-through-12th-graders.
Conway Elementary is the largest of three schools at 41,603 square feet. John Fuller is 41,127 square feet, while Pine Tree comes in at 40,321 square feet.
In terms of parking, the number of paved spaces for staff and visitors, Conway El. has 171 spots but it is a shared space with SAU 9, Kennett Middle School and Conway Rec.
John Fuller has 81 spots with 49 in the main lot and 32 in the former SAU 9 lot. Pine Tree has 61 total spaces.
“Is it reasonable to say that Conway Elementary has the least opportunity for growth,” Jost asked.
“It’s pretty packed in there,” Hill said. “You need the parking down in back in terms of the rec department, the middle school, Conway El. and the SAU (9 office). You can’t really expand over the little league (baseball) field because then you’re in the floodway. Yes, you’re pretty limited on where you can go.”
“So John Fuller is actually the best for future expansion,” asked Jost.
“Absolutely,” Hill replied. “And, I think that’s part of the reason why you don’t have a big parking or traffic issue there. The parking area where the old SAU sat, is quite a good size. Not only do you have the street parking on Pine Street, the on-street parallel parking, but you also have the property in Whitaker Woods/John Fuller lot.”
Hill said the soil content is sandy at the John Fuller, “which is perfect for future construction,” if desired.
He added: “Andy (Grigel, building and grounds coordinator for the Conway School District) and I always said the best thing that happened to us, in terms of looking for a site for the high school was the construction of Pine Tree School because we said we don't want this, we don't want this and we don't want this. We want three-phase power. We want maniple water, we want municipal sewer so we don't have to deal with all of these issues. Something just as simple as the sprinkler system down there, it’s just an ongoing issue. We have to pump the septic system every year. …From and infrastructure standpoint, it’s the worst.”
“I get that,” Mosca said, but it also has the largest student population. So if you’re going to close Pine Tree, you’ve got to move all those kids versus closing John Fuller, which has the smallest student population.”
Hill said parking is a significant issue at Pine Tree. On any given day, people are parking on loam and gravel as there are not enough spaces to accommodate everyone at the moment. He envisions it being even worse if John Fuller or Conway Elementary were closed and students relocated to Center Conway.
“I don't know where those folks are going to go,” he said. “Right now Aimee has pulled a rabbit out of the hat, the way she's got those cars at the end of the day serpentining around the entire circumference of that parking lot.”
“I’m at a standstill, I just don't know where to go,” Mosca said. “So, I'm looking for input from you guys as to what you think. I mean, unfortunately, for me, without knowing what all of the development is, and more importantly, what the tuition contracts going to look like, I think it's premature to even consider closing something.
"If all of a sudden the sending towns suddenly say, we're going somewhere else, we have better options and we don't have any of these kids, then it's not one building we’re looking at closing, it’s a bunch of buildings that we’re looking at closing.”
Hill brought up the value of the properties.
“The appraisal piece keeps getting kind of pushed down,” he said, “but if John Fuller, hypothetically, because of the frontage on Route 16, the flat land and being in downtown North Conway across the street from the Eastern Slope Inn and it’s right next to Cranmore Mountain, if that site is worth $10 million and (Pine Tree) is only worth $2 million, why aren’t we looking at that? Why aren’t we taking that $8 million and putting that in a trust fund to maintain the other four buildings that we’re going to continue to own?”
“That’s enough money to (replace) the high school roof, the (mile-long Eagles’ Way) and the parking lots,” Mosca said, “and those projects are coming. I think that’s the piece that’s the tiebreaker if we are between two buildings.”
Hill recommended the committee seek an appraisal of the John Fuller and Pine Tree properties. Fellow committee members liked the idea.
The committee is scheduled to meet next on March 16 at 3:30 p.m.
