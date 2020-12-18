CONCORD — “I know I can speak for everyone when I say I never expected to be in this position,” Rep. Sherman "Sherm" Packard (R-Londonderry) said Friday afternoon after his party nominated him to serve as the next Speaker of New Hampshire's House of Representatives when members are scheduled to convene on Jan. 6.
Packard’s selection comes nine days after Dick Hinch (R-Merrimack) died as a result of COVID-19.
His death came Dec. 9, a week after being elected Speaker by the full House in an outdoor ceremony at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Packard, 71, who has served 15 terms in the House, was Hinch’s choice for deputy Speaker, and stepped into the role as acting Speaker following his friend’s death.
Three candidates had sought the speakership — Rep. Al Baldasaro (R-Londonderry, who has served seven terms), Rep. Tim Lang (R-Sanbornton, who has served one term) and Packard.
State Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley said Packard was a popular choice among the GOP, with the caucus electing him on the first ballot. Baldasaro and Lang moved to make the decision unanimous.
"Sherm is a really good guy,” Bradley said by phone Friday afternoon. “He and I came into the House at the same time in 1990. He’s one of my good friends. We have a very good working relationship.”
He added: “Sherm is the first choice at the right time to carry on Speaker Hinch’s legacy.”
Gov. Chris Sununu also likes his party’s choice.
“Congratulations to Sherm Packard on his nomination to serve as Speaker by the House Republican Caucus,” he said. “As Speaker, Sherm will keep the Republican Caucus united, carry on Dick Hinch’s incredible legacy of service and work with Senate President Chuck Morse to deliver results for the people of New Hampshire.”
The House is scheduled to gather in person, indoors at UNH’s Hamel Recreation Center on Jan. 6, to vote for the speaker.
In a statement released by the House communications office Friday afternoon, Packard said: ““I know I can speak for everyone when I say I never expected to be in this position. Losing Speaker Hinch has been difficult for all of us, and this is not my first choice of how I wanted this session to go. However, we must continue our work, we must continue his work, and I promise that I will continue to further Dick’s vision of how he would have run the House.”
“I have been a member of the House for 30 years, and I care deeply about this legislative body. This will be an unprecedented term for a number of reasons, and this role will require the experience and background to hit the ground running.
“I echo late Speaker Hinch, one of my best friends, in his only notice to members: ‘We have some significant challenges ahead of us. We need to get the people’s work done in the midst of a public health emergency. It won’t be easy, but I believe we can meet our goals and deadlines while putting health and safety first. Let’s buckle down. Let’s get to work. Let us lead by example. Let’s conquer these challenges together.’”
