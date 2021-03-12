FRYEBURG, Maine — Representatives from Oxford County Mental Health Services told Fryeburg selectmen Thursday they have a new program aimed at helping people recover from addiction.
Glenn Gordon and Ashlee Brooks said a new program called OPTIONS (Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach Naloxone and Safety) is now taking referrals from law enforcement and the community to try to connect people struggling with addiction to treatment resources.
Gordon said: “About 13 years ago, I was in handcuffs in the Rumford Police Department for charges related to my substance use ... I was pretty much considered chronic and hopeless.”
But today, he said, thanks to the help he got, “I don’t think you will find anybody in the area who say that my life was wasn’t worth saving.”
Oxford County OPTIONS is already working with police in Rumford and Mexico as well as Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
“We just wanted to make sure that the Fryeburg Police Department, as well as other entities of Fryeburg are aware that this program is active,” said Brooks.
OPTIONS can help anybody with substance use disorder, not just those addicted to opioids. There are OPTIONS program in all 16 of Maine’s counties.
“We’ve had a really serious influx of (methamphetamines) over the last several months,” said Gordon. “It’s as bad if not worse than opioids over here right now.”
Brooks said a record number of Mainers died of fatal drug overdoses in 2020. According to media reports that number stood at 503.
Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick added that numbers he’s seen show there were more deaths January of this year than in January 2020.
Selectman Jim Dutton asked Mick about the scope of the drug problem in Fryeburg.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Mick replied. “I just actually ran the numbers the other day — we had zero overdoses in 2019. We had one in 2020. So we’ve been fortunate in that regard. But the usage problem is significant.”
Dutton followed up by asking if there a particular age group is affected the most, and Gordon said it affects people of all ages. In fact, he recently followed up with a 64-year-old who overdosed on opioids in a parking lot.
“Thank you very much for your presentation,” said selectmen’s chair Tom Klinepeter. “We appreciate the good work you’re doing.”
For more on Oxford County Mental Health Services, go to ocmhs.org. The number for the Rumford office is (207) 364-3549. The number for the Norway office is (207) 739-7001.
According to the state of Maine, those needing resources should call 211. For more urgent needs, call the state crisis line at (888) 568-1112.
