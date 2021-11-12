CONWAY — At a Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council “Eggs & Issues” online forum hosted by Executive Director Jac Cuddy on Oct. 7, and presented by Merrill Lynch and HEB Engineers, several outdoor recreation leaders discussed ways to collaborate to continue to grow the outdoor industry in the state and the valley as well as husband responsible use of our resources.
Participating in the forum were Scott Crowder, director of New Hampshire’s newly created Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development; Jeff Leich, executive director of the New England Ski Museum based in Franconia and North Conway; and Tyler Ray, director of Granite Outdoor Alliance, a locally based advocacy non-profit supporting the state’s outdoor industry.
The forum was recorded and broadcast several times on Community Television Channel 3 and may be watched in its entirety by going to valleyvision.com. It is also posted on the MWV Economic Council's website, mwvec.com.
Crowder said he was six months on the job, which was created two years ago but which was delayed due to the pandemic.
He said in 2017, the outdoor industry pushed the federal government to get data on the impact of outdoor recreation nationally and in each state, and he said research shows that is significant.
“Here in New Hampshire, outdoor recreation accounts for 3.2 percent of our state's GDP — that's about 37,000 jobs $1.3 billion in wages,” Crowder said.
Across the country, it's on the same level as agriculture, mining and “Big Pharma.”
“So it's a big industry, right? I think the one thing that I get the most excited about is a lot of these other industry sectors kind of exist within their own own walls, but outdoor recreation has the ability to transcend into other industry sectors and have a large role in that,” said Crowder.
Leich offered a brief history of the role New Hampshire played in getting skiing off the ground, literally and figuratively.
"New Hampshire is one of the pioneering ski states and led the ski industry's development in the 1930s," said Leich.
“Skiing before the 1930s was a real oddball pursuit that very few followed," he said. "But by the end of that decade, it was covered in all the major sports pages in the big city dailies. A lot of people were making a living from it.
"It was in the 1930s that it really exploded. That was the Great Depression. Here in New Hampshire, you saw ski trains, the Civilian Conservation Corps ski trails that were cut, and the the growth and new development of ski lifts and tows is what really kicked it off," Leich noted.
"So in that time, it's really fair to say that New Hampshire was the center of the ski industry in the United States.”
When the Army created the 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops in World War II, he said, they created many of the top skiers. After the war, those veterans went on to start many of the western ski resorts, including Pete Seibert, who lived for a time in Bartlett near Mount Stanton and who went on to develop Vail Ski Resort in Colorado. Other 10th veterans included Herbert Schneider at Cranmore Mountain; J. Arthur Doucette of Black Mountain; Dick May at Wildcat; Thad Thorne at Attitash; and Brad Boynton at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation.
That growth continued through the 1970s, when factors such as snowless winters, lack of capital to build snowmaking at many small resorts and the high cost of insurance led to the closing of many smaller ski areas, with 600 of those closing throughout New England, including a few in the valley.
“But, in spite of all the ups and downs,” Leich summarized, “the skiing segment of outdoor recreation is still a huge factor in the state with more than $500 million in direct and indirect impact in 2018, and almost 7,500 jobs. So it's hugely, hugely important.”
Ray spoke next, saying that outdoor recreation is a way to create healthy, sustainable communities that attract people who want to live and play near where they work.
“We have to think about what is going to sustain what we have over the long term,” said Ray.
“Scott (Crowder) and I work on things like: how do we create a funding mechanism that makes a little more sense?" said Ray. "Not just necessarily for trail use organizations, but also to incentivize entrepreneurs to come to town and work with folks like Jac (Cuddy) at the Economic Council, and develop businesses.
"You know, this is an economic powerhouse (the outdoor industry)," Ray said. "As he mentioned it was larger than Big Pharma, auto mining, agriculture … It’s huge and that's really a big point to get across.”
Ray — an attorney specializing in outdoor use and leader of Granite Backcountry Alliance — has worked with fellow GBA members to develop backcountry ski trails in a responsible way, collaborating with the US Forest Service and landowners to reopen such trails as the CCC-built Maple Villa in Bartlett and on South Baldface in Chatham.
He stressed that the collaborative approach between landowners, government and recreational users is central to how outdoor recreation policies ought to be developed.
“All of this is leveraging natural resources for economic growth. So what are the opportunities for Mount Washington Valley?" Ray asked.
"You know the North Conway area is probably the best example in New Hampshire for an economy that has leaned on the outdoor recreation economy. So let's continue to do that. And let's continue to think about our backyard as we go forward in our policies — that's talking about transportation, energy, housing, workforce (how do we improve wages?). We have to think about what's going to sustain what we have, over the long term in a collaborative way," Ray concluded.
Ray and Crowder agreed that a workforce trained to sustain the outdoor industry is needed in terms of offering courses through vocational schools for bike and boat mechanics and training in the ski industry.
Ray also cited mechanics for ebikes, ATVs and snowmobiles.
He said the outdoor industry has a data gap in terms of outdoor amenities and other related information. His organization has a workforce survey assessment at graniteoutdoor.org that he encourages non-outdoor related businesses, outdoor businesses and outdoor users to fill out to help provide an overview of the state's resources and needs.
"Things as simple as: How many trails do we have?” said Ray.
He said all businesses have a stake in the outdoor economy, not just those that are obviously directly connected.
“One of the members we recruited was Chalmers Insurance. Why? We want to support the non-outdoor companies because, guess what, people come to live here to play outdoors. That's something that the MWV Economic Council has been saying for a long time, but it has a little bit of a new meaning now, because people are actually doing it, and that's what people want. They want trails in their backyard, so they can run at lunch, to ski before work. And that's the kind of place that we can be,” said Ray.
