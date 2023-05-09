Donald Babbin jr 51823

Ossipee Police Chief Donald Babbin Jr. introduces himself to a crowd of about two dozen people at Ossipee's selectmen's meeting Monday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — The town of Ossipee's new police chief introduced himself to the community at Monday's selectmen's meeting. 

Ossipee's past police chief Anthony Castaldo resigned Dec. 30.  Selectmen put the search for candidates in the hands of Meredith-based Municipal Resources Inc. In mid-February, selectmen announced they had hired Donald Babbin Jr., who came from the Hardin (Mont.) Police Department.

