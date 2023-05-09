OSSIPEE — The town of Ossipee's new police chief introduced himself to the community at Monday's selectmen's meeting.
Ossipee's past police chief Anthony Castaldo resigned Dec. 30. Selectmen put the search for candidates in the hands of Meredith-based Municipal Resources Inc. In mid-February, selectmen announced they had hired Donald Babbin Jr., who came from the Hardin (Mont.) Police Department.
Babbin's first day was May 2. His first selectmen's meeting was Monday, which turned out to be an eventful meeting as selectmen Martha Eldridge and Sue Simpson called for and eventually received the resignation of their newly elected fellow selectman R. Christopher Templeton (see Page 1 story in today's edition).
At the meeting, selectmen gave Babbin a chance to introduce himself.
"It's nice to have people in here to voice their opinion," said Babbin, reacting to the situation with Templeton.
"I've been in municipal government for over 35 years. So I'm accustomed to people opening up their mouths when it's time to do so,."
In a phone interview Tuesday, Babbin said he was heartened by how involved the residents of Ossipee were at the meeting. He said there was more public interaction at that meeting than at Hardin City Council meetings.
Babbin said he's originally from Boston, but he spent 16 years working in Georgia before going to Hardin, where he created a new police department from scratch.
Hardin is a town of about 3,818 people and is 2.9 square miles. Ossipee has about 4,346 people and about 75 square miles.
"Ossipee gave me the opportunity to come here and be the No. 1 man, and I took it," said Babbin, adding he had been eager to return to New England.
"I want to be back home. I've been gone too long."
In a phone interview Tuesday, Babbin said his mother and sisters live an hour and a half away in Massachusetts. He said finding housing has been "extremely tough," and is presently in a local short-term rental.
Babbin said he's familiar with the region as he used to vacation in the valley.
During the meeting, he said police officers don't like change, but change will be coming to Ossipee Police, and he promised to be a chief who listens to townspeople.
"I promise you everybody's voice will be heard," said Babbin. "I like community involvement. And I like community support. Because without the community, we don't have anything."
Then he took questions. The Sun asked what changes he intends to bring.
"No. 1 is to have the officers more involved with the community. And No. 2, it's a thing just going around the country," said Babbin. "We're not the only town or city that has employment issues. We need more officers."
Babbin also said he would wear the uniform every day. "You're gonna see me around, I promise you," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.