OSSIPEE — An Ossipee woman has been indicted for submitting fraudulent mileage reimbursement claims to New Hampshire Medicaid in connection with medical appointments that did not exist.
On April 14, the Merrimack County grand jury indicted Erin M. Longo, age 44, of Ossipee, on charges of theft by deception, false claims and presenting false records, according to a statement from Attorney General John M. Formella.
The indictments allege that between Aug. 22, 2019, and Feb. 28, 2020, Longo presented falsified mileage reimbursement claims forms to New Hampshire Medicaid’s non-emergency medical transportation broker in order to receive mileage reimbursement for traveling to medical appointments in Concord that did not exist.
The indictments further allege that Longo acted with the intent to defraud New Hampshire Medicaid and that she received over $1,500 in Medicaid funds in connection with the alleged scheme.
The maximum penalty on the theft by deception charge, a Class A felony, is 7½ to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. The maximum penalty for the false claims and presenting false records charges, both Class B felonies, are each 3½ to 7 years in the New Hampshire State Prison.
Longo will be arraigned on the indictments in the Merrimack County Superior Court on a date to be determined.
On Dec. 7, 2021, Longo was arrested on these charges by the Ossipee Police Department. Longo was initially released on personal recognizance bail, but her failure to appear for her arraignment led to the court issuing a warrant for her arrest.
The charges and allegations are merely accusations, and Longo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Thomas T. Worboys is prosecuting this case. Financial Analyst/Investigator Timothy E. Brackett and Investigator John M. Lannon, of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, investigated the matter based on a referral from Well Sense Health Plan’s Special Investigations Unit.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes fraud by healthcare providers who treat Medicaid beneficiaries. Health-care providers include, but are not limited to, hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, dentists, pharmacies, ambulance companies, and anyone else who is paid for providing healthcare services to Medicaid beneficiaries.
If you would like to report a case of provider fraud, call the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (603) 271-1246.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $910,048 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2022. The State of New Hampshire funds the remaining 25 percent, totaling $303,346 for FY 2022.
