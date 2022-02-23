OSSIPEE — A Carroll County judge recently dismissed a father’s lawsuits against the Governor Wentworth Regional School District in which he said his parental rights were infringed when the district mandated students to wear masks.
The father, Nicholas Ranaldi of Ossipee, brought his suit in September. He claimed the school district imposed a mask mandate without “proper guidelines” to handle any student who refused to comply. He said school staff “harmed” maskless students and in so doing violated RSA 169:C, the Child Protection Act.
“Multiple students were detained and kidnapped by staff without parents’ consent, and parents were not notified when these actions took place,” he said.
Governor Wentworth’s attorney, Diane Gorrow of Soule, Leslie, Kidder, Sayward & Loughman of Salem, issued a motion to dismiss last November.
Reasons the judge should toss the suit iincluded the fact Ranaldi’s “complaint does not allege essential facts that would give rise to any cognizable legal claim.”
Gorrow also said that Ranaldi failed in his complaint to state that he was the father of a child involved in the mask mandate dispute. She also said that the schools under a couple of different laws have the authority to issue a mask mandate.
A hearing was held Dec. 3, and Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius issued an order Jan. 31.
Ignatius’ said Ranaldi initially made claims on behalf of unnamed students but withdrew those and only advocated on behalf of him and his child,
Ignatius said she agreed with Gorrow. “The complaint itself is largely an opinion about what’s wrong with mask mandates with almost no allegations of specific conduct,” wrote Ignatius.
“The only factual allegation is that the petitioner’s son had to sit in the gym for 30 minutes. He was not restrained or physically confronted. He did not lose any school privileges or face disciplinary action. The only argument by Ranaldi is that the district does not, or should not, have the authority to enact and enforce a mask mandate,” the judge ruled.
Ignatius said schools do have the authority to enforce mask mandates under RSA 194:3, VIII which empowers school districts to provide for health and sanitation, and also RSA 189:15, allows school boards to manage pupils and teachers.
“The district adopted a mask mandate for the health and sanitation of its students, faculty and employees, as well as family members members and the public (while in the schools),” said Ignatius.
On Feb. 17 the Governor Wentworth board voted to make masks optional as of March 7 except for while students ride school buses because there is a federal mandate for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.