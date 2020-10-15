OSSIPEE — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced that the demolition of and slide-in replacement for the Bearcamp River Bridge in Ossipee will begin today and run until next Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The project will require the closure of Route 16 in Ossipee at the Bearcamp River for about 3 1/2 days, from Friday evening until Tuesday morning.
Beginning at 6 p.m. today, Route 16 in Ossipee will be closed to all traffic at the area between Newman Drew Road and Nichols Road. The closure is necessary for the demolition of the existing bridge, the slide-in of the new bridge and all additional work required to reopen the bridge and roadway, NHDOT said.
The scheduled target time for the bridge and roadway to reopen is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 a.m. A webcam will be set up for viewing the progress of the work. You can watch the webcam by going to public.earthcam.net/RiverBridge.
The bridge was built in 1955, according to the DOT and now needs to be replaced due to deterioration.
The westerly detour involves Routes 171 to Route 25. The east detour around the construction involves Route 153.
This work is part of a project that consists of the replacement of three bridges (Lovell River, Bearcamp River, and Bearcamp Relief), and 3.5 miles of roadway reconstruction on Route 16.
Reed and Reed General Contractors of Woolwich, Maine, is the contractor for the $16.9 million project.
Additional information can be found at the project at nh.gov/dot/projects/ossipee14749/index.htm.
