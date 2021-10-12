OSSIPEE — The president of Ossipee Aggregates recently sent a letter to the town "correcting repeated and unfounded misrepresentations" of his company's mining activity made by the Friends of White Pond, a group that says it is concerned that mining may hurt the pond they love.
White Pond is a 47-acre spring-fed trout pond off White Pond Road. It’s just south of Pine River State Forest.
Ossipee Aggregates is one of six companies under the Boston Sand & Gravel umbrella. The others are Southeastern Concrete Co., Manchester Sand & Gravel, New Hampshire Northcoast, Rosenfeld Concrete Corp., and Lawrence Ready Mix Concrete.
It has been a hot topic at Ossipee board meetings this summer. David Bertran of the Friends, along with dozens of others from the group, appeared before the selectmen and attended planning board meetings to voice concerns that mining may hurt the water quality as well as wildlife.
On March 16, the planning board renewed for six years Ossipee Aggregates' gravel permit. The permit was first issued in 1994, when town approval was subject to state Department of Environmental Services approval, which came in 1998.
Last Wednesday, Ossipee Aggregates President Dean Boylan sent a letter to selectmen's chair Jonathan Smith; planning board chair Sharon Cohen; zoning board chair William Grover; conservation commission chair Marie McConarty; Town Administrator Matt Sawyer; and Ossipee Boards and Commissions Secretary Laura Nash.
The letter was also sent to people including state officials, conservation groups, federal lawmakers, and the Sun.
"The 'Friends of White Pond' spokesperson Mr. David Bertran has made several untrue, inaccurate and misleading statements in presentations before, and letters sent to various Ossipee Boards and Commissions and State agencies," said Boylan.
"The vast majority of these faulty claims can be easily disproved by the issued permits themselves and by the notes and conditions on the Excavation Plan," he said, adding, "On behalf of Ossipee Aggregates this letter lays out the documented facts that refute the undocumented, untrue and misleading statements made by Mr. Bertran."
As for water quality, Boylan writes that the "No. 1 condition of the 1998 DES permit was that water quality degradation shall not occur as a result of this project."
Boylan also quoted from a response that Jeffrey Blecharczyk, DES Compliance Supervisor at the Wetland Bureau of the Land Resources Management Program, sent to Bertran in August. That letter states that Ossipee Aggregates is complying with its permit.
Boylan said that Ossipee Aggregates isn't "strip mining" as Betran publicly stated. In fact, he said, excavation has been done in "5-acre increments over several decades. The land needs to be loamed and seeded where mining is complete," he said.
The total area of mining isn't 350 acres as Bertan has stated, said Boylan, but is in fact only 124 acres.
Boylan also said Bertran misstated the depth of excavation at 200 feet. He said the maximum depth is actually 105 feet and the average depth is only 45 feet.
The 1994 approval came with "clear and strict standards and restrictions," said Boylan, adding that one of them is to do test pits to record the depth of the seasonal high water table.
Boylan said he disagreed with Bertran's claim that hills near White Pond store water and that feeds White Pond via a spring.
"Hydrologically, this is simply not accurate," said Boylan. "According to Aries Engineering of Concord (which specializes in hydrological studies and environmental compliance), 'the United States Geological Survey (USGS) groundwater data from the surrounding vicinity indicates a gently sloping groundwater table that flows from the south, east and west (where the pit is located) towards White Pond. There is no indication of water mounding in the vicinity of White Pond.'"
There are 700-900 feet of undeveloped buffer between White Pond and the the pit, said Boylan.
"Ossipee Aggregates owns, controls and maintains the 220 acres of undeveloped and wooded buffer surrounding the Frenchman Brook gravel pit," said Boylan. "This includes one-half of the approximately 6,097 LF of the total perimeter around White Pond.
"This multigenerational undeveloped woodland buffer is more beneficial to White Pond, its water quality and the residents of the Pond than the residential development that is proliferating around water bodies across New Hampshire," he said.
In late August, Bertran and other friends encouraged Ossipee officials to seek state guidance on mine oversight.
A letter dated Aug. 25 was sent by Sawyer to the New Hampshire Division of Forest and Lands, Natural Heritage Bureau, as well as DES and New Hampshire Fish & Game.
In the letter, Sawyer said selectmen were told that environmental science has improved since 1998. "With these new scientific capabilities in mind, and with the Town's requirements under RSA Chapter 155-E to appropriately manage excavation sites, we are asking for your guidance and input," his letter says, and asks, "Specifically, what can/should be done further to ensure that this operation is not impacting any protected/endangered species, as well as the quality of the waterbody itself?"
On Monday, Bertran told the Sun that the Friends wants a hydrology and ecology study to determine "the impact of the Ossipee Aggregates strip mine on White Pond and the surrounding area."
"You were at the meetings, and know I said Ossipee Aggregates did nothing wrong," said Bertran. "I never said they had damaged the pond."
