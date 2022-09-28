CONWAY — The New Hampshire Supreme Court case between the town and a local short-term rental owner is heading to oral arguments in November, which will be live streamed on the judicial branch website.
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote that saw residents rejecting a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
Selectmen followed up by filing for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick, who owns multiple STRs in town. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January. Selectmen appealed that decision to the high court, where it currently rests.
Oral arguments from both sides of the case will be held Nov. 15, starting at 1 p.m. Each side gets 15 minutes.
An opinion/order could be issued in two to six months.
The town of Conway will be represented by Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield PLC and Jason Dennis of Hastings Law. Siding with the town are the New Hampshire Municipal Association, represented by their counsel Stephen Buckley, and the New Hampshire Planners Association, represented by Timothy Corwin.
Kudrick will be represented by Matthew Johnson of Devine Millimet and Nathan Fennessy of PretiFlaherty. Also on Kudrick's side will be Danielle Andrews Long and Timothy Twardowski, both of of Robinson+Cole of Boston, representing the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
The town’s brief filed July 25 asks the court to decide “whether the trial court erroneously interpreted the ‘permissive’ Conway Zoning Ordinance to allow short-term rentals that are not owner-occupied in the residential districts.”
It explains that a permissive ordinance means that if a use is not identified as a permitted primary use, or use permitted by special exception in a zoning district, then the use is not permitted in that district.
It argues that since non-owner-occupied short-term rentals aren't an identified use in the ordinance, they should not be allowed.
Ignatius ruled that STRs fit within the Conway ordinance's definition of residential/dwelling unit "and thus need not be owner occupied in residential districts."
Kudrick's attorneys ask the high court to decide "whether the trial court correctly decided that the defendant-apellee’s short-term rental properties meet the definition of a residential/ dwelling unit as defined in the Conway Zoning Ordinance."
Kudrick's attorneys say the owner occupation requirement applies only to "transient" lodging properties lacking kitchens. Kudrick's properties have kitchens.
Kudrick's attorney add that Portsmouth prevailed in the 2019 state case Working Stiff Partners, LLC v. City of Portsmouth because the city's definition of dwelling unit specifically excluded transient occupancies.
The town's attorneys and those from the planners association argue that "residential/dwelling unit" along with "living as a household" mean the occupants plan to live there permanently.
But Kudrick's side maintains that "living as a household" means the occupants are merely using the home for residential activities.
"They use accommodations at their disposal to conduct the same activities that they would conduct in their own homes — mainly cooking, eating, sleeping and sanitation," said Kudrick's attorneys. "As a result, their use is residential."
Kudrick and the Realtors Association also note that the residential dwelling unit definition doesn't mention transient occupation.
This is the second Conway STR case to reach oral arguments. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard "Christopher Andrews and Kelly Andrews v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct."
That case concerned a KLP ordinance requiring owner occupancy in the Conway's Kearsarge Lighting Precinct and over how the precinct adjudicated the Andrews' case.
Several of the justices seemed to look askance at the precinct's owner occupation requirement and wondered it is too vague to enforce."The ordinance is written to say: “All residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guests shall be owner occupied and operated."
Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald said of the ordinance, “I don’t understand how just the phrase ‘transient or permanent guest’ does not render this provision ambiguous,”
To watch the arguments in Conway v Kudrick on or after Nov. 15 can go to tinyurl.com/27ns6esu
