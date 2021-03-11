CONWAY — Why didn’t any local companies bid on the Kennett High School window replacement project?
That was the question Conway School Board member Randy Davison, who sits on the facilities committee, asked at Monday night’s Zoom meeting by the board.
“I’m really surprised that none of the local businesses even submitted a bid,” Davison said.
The board invited eight businesses to take part in the bidding process to replace all 511 windows at the now 14-year-old school. Just two submitted proposals.
Lockheed Window Corp. of Burrillville, R.I., and Cherry Hill Glass Company of Branford, Conn., submitted bid proposals by the Feb. 26 deadline.
Those invited but declining to bid were Granite State Glass of Conway; Rich Exterior Solutions of Falmouth, Maine; BRG Corporation of Rochester, N.Y.; Bam Bam Construction LLC of North Conway; Hancock Lumber of North Conway; and T-Buck Construction Inc. of Turner, Maine.
“I guess, I'm pointing out none of the local companies actually put in the bid, but they were asked,” Davison said on Monday night.
“They had the option,” Joe Lentini, Conway School Board chair, replied.
Lockheed Window Corp. came in below the $1.3 million that the board had originally thought the project may cost, at $1,186,345.
Cherry Hill Glass Company submitted a bid quote of $1,425,000.
While the board has not awarded a contract to either company, Lockheed’s bid prompted the school board to change its planned $1.3 million for the project to a lower amount at the school deliberative meeting on March 3. The board is seeking a bond to pay for the project.
At the deliberative session, Lentini moved to lower Article No. 2, the bond amount, to $1,186,345 after the board received the lower bid. He said the first payment would be for $29,600 instead of $32,500.
The bond, which will be voted on April 13 at Kennett High School (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.), requires 60 percent support in order for it to pass.
Article 2A is also connected to the windows. Lentini made the motion to lower the amount to add to the Expendable Trust Fund from $750,000 to $636,345, and to lower the $493,727 that would be offset by sending towns to $418,906. This route could be pursued if Article No. 2 fails.
At the deliberative session, Peter Donohoe, vice-chair of the municipal budget committee, preferred the original plan brought forward last spring by the school board’s facilities committee to either Article 2 or 2A. The facilities committee recommended to the board June 22 to award a four-phase, four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass for the work, but since the committee did not put the project out to bid, which is required under the school board’s policy, the board balked.
“I think not looking at this option does a disservice to the taxpayers,” Donohoe said and recommended the district use the maintenance trusts and fund balances to do the job and use the district’s maintenance staff to remove the windows as the facility committee had recommended.
Donohoe heard the windows were only being guaranteed for five years but that the district could also purchase an extended 10-year warranty that would cost more.
Hill said windows will be guaranteed for 10 years. The district is spending $1,600 to extend the guarantee from five to 10 years.
Should the bond article be approved by voters April 13, the school board could decide at its next planned meeting April 26 or could hold a special meeting to award the bid for the window project, in all likelihood to Lockheed.
“It will come back to the board and you’ll get to go through it with a fine-tooth comb,” Richard said.
Davison wondered if anyone was familiar with the Rhode Island-based company's work.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said that Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford that the school board hired, has done at least 10 projects with Lockheed.
“They've had a really good relationship with them in terms of quality of work in the process,” he said.
Gail Associates, hired for $70,000, sent Jim Hill, the director of administrative services a bid summary letter on March 1. Board member Joe Mosca had questions about it.
He asked how the board would address any contingencies.
Richard said the board has a couple of options.
“You do have pretty tight specs on the job,” he said. “(Gale) has worked pretty closely with these companies before. They do recommend 10 to 15 percent contingency."
Richard said if the project went over the bond amount, the district could take money out of a different budget line to cover the cost, adding, "It is (a multiple-year bond), so there are other options that you could do to address that.”
Mosca noted that the projected cost of $1,340,000 included a 15 percent contingency and said, when that is taken out the base figure is $1,165,218, about $20,000 lower than the bid by Lockheed.
"I just want to point that out,” he said.
Mosca also questioned a statement in the proposal that recommended adding an initial 10 percent contingency due to the "potential for unforeseen conditions at the site."
"What are the unforeseen conditions?” he asked.
“I think that's the standard contingency,” said Richard. “I think every project that we've done has built-in some contingencies.”
“I would say that’s just a clause,” added board member Courtney Burke, who also sits on the facilities committee. “I would say that would be something that would be added there just as a fail-safe if there's ever some sort of hazardous material or an unforeseen, dangerous situation.”
She added: “I don't believe that they're planning on trying to keep putting in little bits and pieces to make things cost more. They're just covering everything, that’s what they do and they do this all the time.
“This is why we go with this firm to make sure that the mistakes of our predecessors aren’t duplicated. We are fixing mistakes from before, and that isn't the ideal situation, but we're doing it the right way, and I'm happy that we're doing that.”
Mosca responded: “Having worked construction for 23 years and worked on $100 million projects, there are contractors out there that will try to nickel and dime you on little things, so it does happen.”
Burke said she would have liked to have done business locally for the project.
“I'm the first person to do everything locally,” she said. “I buy everything local. All my Christmas shopping is done almost completely local, so I'm glad that we tried that.”
Burke added: “I’m glad we went through things in the right channels. And I know that it's costing more, but we're doing things the right way. And, we will put a period on the end of the sentence, and we will have beautiful windows, and we will have 30-plus years of a wonderful facility that we don't have to worry about.”
The board favors bonding rather than delving into any of the maintenance trust funds.
“The idea was brought to us to pay for it all at once as opposed to bonding it, but we, the board, voted for bonding it," Lentini said. "It is at interest rates that are unbelievably low right now, and it's an opportunity for us to as part of the strategic plan, to spread costs out over a period of time.”
