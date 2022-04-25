CONWAY — A town meeting warrant article asking voters for about $400,000 to build public bathrooms in North Conway, which was in a 581-581 stalemate following a tie vote at the April 12 election, ended up passing by one vote following a lengthy recount Monday. However, the bathrooms aren’t a done deal until a five-day window for possible appeals has elapsed.
On Monday, following a 2½-hour recount at town hall, Town Clerk Louise Inkell reported the results: 582 yes votes to 581 no votes. There were also 54 blank votes and one ballot where the intent couldn’t be determined.
“An appeal can be filed within five days from the date of the recount,” said Inkell. “After five days have expired with no appeal filed, the Board of Recount will certify the results.”
The appeal would have to be made to Carroll County Superior Court and the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on the fifth day following the recount.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the results will likely be discussed at the selectmen’s meeting today. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at town hall.
The town Board of Recount comprises Town Moderator Chris Meier, Inkell and the board of selectmen: chair David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, John Colbath, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter.
Inkell was petitioned to do the recount following the tie vote, with 16 registered voters signing the petition, on April 18. Michelle Cruz, assistant director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the petition was started by Janice Crawford, executive director of the chamber, who has championed the concept of public restrooms in town.
Crawford told the Sun on Monday she observed the recount.
“I’m grateful that we won by one vote,” she said. “I think what it does show is a shift among our voting public that they have a higher expectation for what one might assume are typical amenities of a municipality.”
She hopes selectmen will ask the private sector for help identifying a location for the bathrooms.
Crawford characterized the recount as “methodical.”
Meier led the overall recount process. Teams of three or four people, led by a selectman, organized the ballots into piles of yes/no/blank/undeterminable. Selectmen who headed the teams were Weathers, Colbath and Seavey.
The yes and no ballots were broken into piles of 25 and recounted about four times. Piles of ballots were swapped among team members and then swapped from team to team.
Helping with the recount were Joan Ames, Doug Burnell and Linda Burns, who were all on the clerk’s list of election volunteers prior to the election. Meier stressed that they “weren’t just signing up to be on the recount.”
There were also official observers — Jim LeFebvre, Bill Marvel and Peter Donohoe. All three happen to be on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee.
“They had the authority to protest any ballot and have the board of recount vote on it,” said Meier.
The Sun asked where the winning vote came from. Meier explained that the machine had miscounted a yes vote as blank. When the machine can’t tell how a vote is marked, it defaults to blank. “There’s no missing votes, there’s no extra votes,” said Meier. “The machine properly counted the number of votes. There was one move from the blank to the yes.”
The ballot where the voter’s intent was undetermined had both the yes and no spaces filled in. After the initial recount, the vote remained a tie. The board went through the count again and it turned out that one pile was miscounted and actually had 26 yes votes.
“That’s why we have the second count, the third count, to make sure that that’s accurate,” said Meier .
Crawford said in order to actually make the bathrooms succeed, there will probably need to be a “public-private partnership” in which the business community helps with the cost of cleaning and maintenance.
Meanwhile, Crawford is raising funds to keep the bathrooms open at the New England Ski Museum. “It will take a while to get this new bathroom online,” said Crawford.
Before the election, “On the Mark,” a Valley Vision program hosted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue featured Crawford and former selectman Mark Hounsell in a pro and con debate.
On Monday, Hounsell said the project will be costly. Before the election, he predicted it would pass with a low turnout. A total of 1,219 people voted, a turnout of just under 19 percent.
Hounsell calculated the $399,000 appropriation would cost a homeowner with a $300,000 property $66 whether anything gets built or not.
“It is quite apparent that Janice Crawford and the MWV Chamber of Commerce has mastered the art of leading the Conway selectmen around by the nose,” said Hounsell. “The rest of us get to pay for this foolishness.”
