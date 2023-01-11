JEFFERSON — The residential fire on last Friday morning that destroyed an apartment within a multi-family building is not considered suspicious, said Anthony Booth, a district chief for the bureau of investigation for the state fire marshal's office.
People may have heard some explosive sounds, Booth said, which was likely the oxygen in an oxygen tank used by the man in the first floor apartment. Burns to the man's body required treatment at a Boston hospital. The woman, his wife, was burned and is not in the hospital.
"We're still trying to figure it out," Booth said Tuesday morning. "It doesn't look like it's suspicious."
The other apartments at 653 Meadows Road are liveable, he said. The heat and electricity are working.
The Friday morning fire at the red shingled home at 653 Meadows Road in Jefferson destroyed one apartment in the building and injured its two occupants and several firefighters, according to a social media post by the Jefferson Fire/EMS.
Jefferson Fire/EMS responded to the alarm around 6:45 a.m. The first arriving officer found smoke coming from the side of the red house with visible fire and flames within the apartment. The building has a four apartments with multiple occupants living in each apartment, officials noted.
A first alarm was sounded, bringing mutual aid from crews in Whitefield, Lancaster, Dalton, Twin Mountain, Lunenburg, Vt., and Gorham Fire departments, with interior crews and tankers on scene to help bring the fire under control. Jefferson Fire/EMS said all crews were able to keep the fire from spreading further and contained it mostly to the one apartment. However, their belongings were lost in the fire. At least one tenant inside the building suffered burns trying to get out of the building.
Officials said one tenant was transferred to a burn center in Boston for further medical treatment. A family dog also died as a result of the fire.
Jefferson Fire/EMS thanked the tenants who “were instrumental in assuring everybody was out of the building and accounted for,” per the online post.
“Jefferson Fire wishes to thank our mutual aid partners for their quick response and work ethic,” the post read. “Different communities coming together and working as one.”
Also assisting at the scene were EverSource energy crews, N.H. State Police, the N.H. Fire Marshal's office, Lancaster EMS, the Red Cross and the McDonald’s of Lancaster, who provided hot food to responders.
Injuries to responding firefighters included “a pretty substantial ankle sprain” and other minor injuries. Some of the firefighters fell at the scene during the early hours of fighting the blaze.
All fire equipment and rescue personnel were back on duty at their respective stations by mid-afternoon, officials reported.
