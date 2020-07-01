BERLIN — An employee at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede said the facility was notified of the positive test on Monday.
She said all 182 employees are tested every seven to 10 days and this is the first result to come back positive.
The employee had tested negative on an earlier test and displayed no symptoms. The staffer has now been re-tested by the state.
“That’s why we’re doing all this testing so we can catch this early,” Beede said, adding that she hopes the re-test will be negative and it will prove to be a false positive.
The employee provided care on both resident floors but per regulations, wore a mask at all times and also dined alone.
Beede said the state has reassured the county that it is a low-risk, single case. Still, all staff and residents will be tested for the virus by the state Division of Public Health Services mobile lab.
The nursing home can continue outside visits for residents but cannot move ahead on the Phase I re-opening guidelines, allowing some limited communal and group activities for residents within the nursing home.
Beede said those have been postponed for the Berlin facility until July 14.
Beede said the nursing home has worked hard during the pandemic to practice safe distancing and proper use of protective gear.
She said while it was all very new at first, the nursing home and staff are getting better and the facility received excellent marks on its COVID-19 assessment by the state.
Residents in long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and while Coos County has not incurred the number and severity of cases as other parts of the state, Beede worries it is just a matter of time before the region sees an increase in positive cases.
She urges people to continue to wear masks, washing their hands frequent, and practice safe distancing to reduce the risk for those most vulnerable.
