CONWAY — At the final Gibson Center for Senior Services' five-minute forum prior to the Nov. 8 election, the candidates for state Senate District 3 made it clear they no longer close friends.
Incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and challenger Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) needled each other during Tuesday's event in North Conway, which was attended by about 35 people and will be aired on Valley Vision.
Marsh, a state representative who left the Republican Party for the Democrats last year and once considered Bradley a mentor, went first.
"The Republicans in this state have gone off the rails — that's been most obvious with Croydon and Gunstock," Marsh said, alluding to the Free State movement that has roiled local politics in the town of Croyden and attempted to privatize the state-owned ski area of Gunstock.
Marsh added his late father and grandfather were Republicans and would be "rolling over in their graves" if they saw the state of the party today.
Marsh said that his "breaking point" was when they tried to eliminate vaccination requirements for polio and measles.
"I knew people would die," said Marsh, adding, "I won and they were pissed."
During a recent editorial board meeting with the Sun, Marsh said he used to be friends with Bradley and Bradley taught him to be an effective lawmaker. Marsh reiterated that at the forum.
"You are a good teacher," said Marsh. "And in each of the last four years, I've passed more bills than anyone else in New Hampshire House."
Marsh said Bradley has faulted him for voting with Republican leadership while Marsh was still a Republican.
Bradley later in the forum illustrated that point by saying Marsh voted with right wing Republicans to gut Medicaid expansion.
When it was his turn, Bradley said he's been proud to serve the Mount Washington Valley and the Lakes region for the past seven terms.
"My priorities haven't changed a bit," said Bradley. "I have always supported a growing economy with good jobs and good opportunity. I fought to protect taxpayers. That means no income tax, no sales tax. I've worked to fund essential services; mental health; DCYF, the Division of Children, Youth and Family, to protect our kids from child abuse and neglect."
New Hampshire has stayed afloat, said Bradley, because of good leadership from Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Morse, both Republicans. He then went on to attack both Marsh and Sununu.
"I love the fact that you like to talk about energy, but you sided with Chris Sununu, voting against my renewable energy bill on the override," said Bradley, adding his bill would have let people put solar panels on their homes. "Energy is going to be a huge issue, and we need more renewable energy. We also need traditional resources."
Bradley also accused Marsh of trying to "undermine" Medicaid expansion with a bill turning it into a block grant program, which he said was a right-wing idea.
Bradley quoted Rep. Jerry Knirk (R-Freedom) who was sitting in the audience as saying that a block grant system caps the amount of money the feds would give the state. This would mean New Hampshire taxpayers would be on the hook if enrollment increased.
"Three times, I've gotten Medicaid expansion through the Senate, through the House, onto the governor's desk," said Bradley. "And 90,000 people are now benefiting with health care. Three times, you voted against the dental benefit. Thankfully, you finally figured out it was important to have a dental benefit."
Bradley mentioned he was honored by the New Hampshire Association of Counties as Legislator of the Year for blocking Marsh's other legislative efforts to alter the way Medicare and Medicaid are funded, which he said would have cost New Hampshire $2.3 billion.
"I think that you can see that I'm the person that's the moderate in this race, that's the consensus builder and the problem solver and I appreciate your vote."
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman was the candidate seeking the highest office to speak. Gov. Chris Sununu didn't attend.
"The people of New Hampshire are concerned families are concerned about the skyrocketing cost of housing, whether it's rent, property taxes or electric costs. Parents are concerned about finding childcare for schools, public schools quality, and the businesses are concerned about workforce," said Sherman. "But Chris Sununu has not shared those concerns."
After the senate candidates, next to speak were four candidates for state House District 1. Democratic Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) said he has worked hard in Concord to secure state grants for water and sewer projects.
Democratic challenger David Paige said as a gay man he knows that "social progress is precarious" and so choices made at election time will affect not only pocketbooks but personal lives as well.
Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) touted energy assistance programs because it's going to be a "tough winter." She also mentioned her leadership roles as chairman of the House Finance Committee, as well the Joint Fiscal Committee.
Rep. Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway) said he wants be re-elected to help "eliminate extremism in decision making." As examples, he would fight legislation that would limit a woman's right to choose.
Next up were the candidates for House District 3, which represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth.
Seeking the seat are incumbent Karel Crawford (R-Moultonboro) and Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough )and Democrats Gabrielle Watson and Peaco Todd both of Tamworth. Watson and Todd spoke.
Watson said she would focus on climate change and human rights.
Todd said she was concerned about the "divisive concepts" that makes teachers nervous about teaching history.
After District 3, came three out of the four candidates for House District 8. Four people are running for two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 8, which will serve Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield. Incumbents Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), now serving in District 3, are being challenged by Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough). Costable was the only candidate not to speak.
Ringelstein said she's running to preserve womens' rights to make healthcare decisions.
Knirk said he will push back against Free Staters who are trying to "dismantle public health" and take away liberty.
McConkey said he is vice chair of public works and highways and having a local ranking member in the House is a benefit to the community.
After District 8, came three out of four candidates for Carroll District 2, which will serve Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, and Sandwich. Incumbent Democrats Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) spoke as did challenger Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) who is a former speaker of the house.
McAleer said he's working on helping disabled veteran Bruce Humphries get housing and that work force housing is a priority for him.
Burroughs said Concord shouldn't interfere with women's reproductive choices and she doesn't believe tax money should be going to religious schools.
Chandler said he's running on his 36 years of experience in the House and 48 years of experience as a Bartlett selectman. In an usual move for a politician, Chandler gave up the mic with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.
"I have nothing more to say in that amount of time," said Chandler.
Also appearing at the forum were county commissioner candidates Adam Heard (D-Sandwich) and Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham) from District 1 and District 3 respectively. Incumbent Republicans Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) and Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) of District 1 and District 3 respectively did not attend.
Swanick, who has a law degree, said her priorities included broadband expansion and energy efficiency.
Heard said he has experience in accounting, budgeting and organizational leadership.
"I'm worried about climate change, I'm worried that the storms are today are going to seem like a cakewalk 20 years from now when things get really bad," said Heard. " I'm worried about rising inflation, and what's going on in our food prices."
