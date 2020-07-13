CONWAY — Firefighters Monday responded to a small petroleum spill near the beach at Conway Lake in Center Conway.
Center Conway Fire Chief Glenn Merrill said the spill was called in by a Lake Host who checks boats for milfoil. The town beach is located on Mill Street near the boat launch. It's unclear how long the oil and or gas had been there or what its composition was.
"We just went down and used some floating absorbent booms and soaked up as much as we could," said Merrill. "That was about it for excitement."
Merrill said he thinks it could be a mix of gas and oil maybe from a leaky boat or someone spilling gas while trying to refuel. The beach wasn't closed.
They worked for about an hour and a half, starting around 8 a.m.
Firefighters Jason Bagley and Brett Turgeon operated the boom, which consisted of several floats tied to together. Bagley was in the water 16 feet from shore and Turgeon was on the shore and they walked back and forth while the booms soaked up the petroleum.
Deputy chief Dennis MacDonald and Merrill put booms across the dam.
Merrill said this was the second time he's seen this happen since he became chief four years ago.
According to Brad Goodrow, a volunteer who manages the water level of Conway Lake, the water level was not lowered to flush out the pollutants.
Goodrow said he assisted in replacing some absorbent "pigs" in the spillway and added some by the dam gates. Goodrow said the dam has been closed since July 2 and that the water is currently 1/8 inch below the spillway.
