MOUNT WASHINGTON — After 12 years of living on the summit of Mount Washington, Marty the Cat has passed on.
He was 13.
According to the Mount Washington Observatory, Marty was beloved by Obs and Mount Washington State Park staff as well as thousands of visitors from around the world.
“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we have to share the news of Marty’s passing due to an unforeseen illness,” Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said Monday.
“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years, I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed.”
The Obs had recently shared the news in its Windswept periodical that Marty would retire from the mountain early in 2021.
Marty, a Maine Coon Cat who lost his home in a fire, was adopted from the Conway Area Humane Society and moved to the summit of Mount Washington in January of 2008.
He was named for a local icon, Channel 8 TV engineer/weather reporter Marty Engstrom, who worked at the summit from 1964-2002 and now lives in Fryeburg, Maine.
According to the observatory, Marty enjoyed “stalking the water cooler, chasing bouncy balls, napping in odd positions, and being brushed.”
He also blogged.
A posting at mountwashington.org dated 15:24 AUG 07 2015, said: “Hey guys, Marty here. I just wanted to let everyone know that this past week I was taken down for a veterinary appointment in the valley,” where he got a clean bill of health and was complimented on his shiny coat.
Scholand said this week: “We would like to extend a special thank you to the Conway Veterinary Hospital who has cared for Marty over the years, and to Dr. Kate Battenfelder and Vet Technician Leah Perez of True North Veterinary Hospital who assisted us with this emergency over the weekend.”
Obs staff have had the comfort of a feline presence on the summit of Mount Washington since its founding in 1932. Plans are already underway to identify Marty’s successor. The summit feline tradition will continue.
Mount Washington Observatory is a private, non-profit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create the Earth’s weather and climate.
Since 1932, the Observatory has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach. For more information, call (800) 706-0432 or go to mountwashington.org.
