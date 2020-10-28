CONWAY — The board of trustees of the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory announced last Friday it is permanently closing its Weather Discovery Center museum as part of a plan to focus on the observatory’s scientific mission.
In a press release, the board said it had taken significant steps in recent months to evaluate and refocus its core work and program offerings with an emphasis on its mission of performing weather observation and climate research.
One outcome of the plan is closing the Weather Discovery Center located at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
First opened where the MWV Children’s Museum is now, in October 1999, it has been at its current location since June 2004.
Museum exhibits will be repurposed and displayed in other area locations. Among those exhibits is a replica of the Mount Washington Summit Co.’s Stage Office, where the previous world record wind of 231 mph set was recorded by the Obs on April 12, 1934. Designed by Olof Ekbergh, it features a howling wind and earth-shaking timbers. Several other exhibits were designed by John Mitchell.
“We are having talks with several science facilities for where some of our exhibits may end up, including what we call the ‘Shaky Cabin,’” said Donna Dunn, interim executive director of the observatory, who replaces Executive Director Sharon Schilling, who resigned in April after 3½ years at the helm.
Other popular exhibits include a green screen, like those that serve as backdrops for weather broadcast. Another exhibit allows visitors to reach out and touch a tornado.
“It was a very difficult decision to close the Weather Discovery Center because of its history and educational value, but ultimately it was not sustainable and not aligned with our strengths,” said Dunn.
“We have a dedicated and eager staff that is excited to hone in on our core work and expand our research utilizing our nearly 90-year data set which also fuels our educational content and work with other scientists performing research in climate science,” Dunn said.
Although the Weather Discovery Center Museum will close, other entities housed at the building will remain operational, including the observatory’s Gladys Brooks Memorial Library, administrative staff offices and Citizens Bank. The property will be reconfigured and a portion will be sublet.
In the press release announcing the closure, board chair Gary MacDonald said: “In March of 2020 the board initiated steps to re-evaluate MWO’s offerings and focus with the intention of getting back to our core mission. We started the process with the appointment of Donna Dunn as Interim Executive Director who specializes in restructuring and strategically positioning organizations. We were a few weeks in to this process when the pandemic set in and created an added urgency for change and reinforced a need for the realignment of the organization.”
The observatory will soon announce dates for a close-out sale of museum retail items, said Dunn.
The observatory’s manned weather station located at the summit of Mount Washington continues in full operation, with weather observers taking hourly weather observation, conducting virtual educational programs, research and product testing.
In an interview Wednesday, Dunn said the Weather Discovery Center was not drawing the same number of visitors as the “Extreme Mount Washington” exhibit located at the summit.
That exhibit remained closed this summer and fall due to pandemic safety guidelines, even though the state did open by reservation the state-owned Sherman Adams Building that houses the exhibit.
She said the Obs has continued its “Science in the Mountains” series but that has gone online and instead of drawing 20-30 people in person, it is now drawing “200-300.”
They are also continuing their weekly Monday school classroom programs which came to the fore during the outbreak of the pandemic last spring, when schools were looking for remote learning opportunities.
She said the Obs recently completed cataloguing all hourly and daily weather data back to when the summit station was first operated in 1932. Next, they plan to undertake a similar project to organize all visual recorded data.
Dunn, of Jackson, said she is helping the Obs as interim director to find a permanent executive director.
She said COVID-19 was not the culprit in the Obs board deciding not to continue the Weather Discovery Center but it "provided an opportune time for the board to look at its focus and programs.
"And one of those areas was the Weather Discovery Center," said Dunn. "Our evaluation showed that we have greater interaction on the museum summit than we do have at our museum here in the valley."
The facility over the years has had both free admission and paid admission, according to Krissy Fraser, Obs development coordinator, with the facility most recently charging $2 for adults, $1 for teens and free admission for those aged 6 and under.
Mount Washington Observatory is a private, non-profit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create the Earth's weather and climate. Since 1932, the Observatory has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach.
For more information, call (800) 706-0432 or go to mountwashington.org.
