OSSIPEE — Residents and staff of Mountain View Community nursing home received their first round of COVID-19 shots Wednesday.
Administrator Howie Chandler said 92 residents and 105 staff members received their first of two doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine. Chandler was given the first shot and he had quipped weeks ago that the wanted to be first in line.
"It didn't even hurt and was far easier and quicker than our weekly test!" Chandler in ane email to the Sun. "Most Residents welcomed the visit by the Walgreen's Team and were excited to be part of the solution. It was almost festive. Vaccination begins the process of protecting our residents from the worst of the Pandemic and we look forward to being able to open things up in the future."
The Walgreens Team will be back on Jan. 27 to administer the second does which achieve full effectiveness about Feb. 10. They received the Pfizer shot.
On Thursday, Chandler said 60 percent of the staff were vaccinated, which "isn't bad." He said three departments had 100 percent vaccination rates, maintenance, medical records, therapy.
About 98 percent of residents were vaccinated. Everyone who got the shot is doing well, said Chandler. A few people had a sore arm.
The news wasn't all good on the COVID-19 front, Chandler reported Wednesday in his daily email blast which the sun receives. He said Carroll County has the third lowest rate of positive cases the county now has a positivity rate of 10 percent. That is the rate measure of number of test done what percentage is positive. And that takes Carroll County from yellow zone into the "red zone" as determined by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
"Being in the ‘Red’ zone means that all visiting is suspended and that starting next week we will need to test Staff twice per week," said Chandler. "These are federal requirements which in our situation do not make any sense at all. We are all working to see if there is any way that we can get this modified."
The top three are Belknap at 18.3 percent while Hillsborough 17.6 percent and Merrimack 16.2 percent were "close behind."
Test from Dec. 29 show that Mountain View staff are 100 percent COVID-19 free. Only about half the results from Jan. 5 staff tests have been received and all have been negative so far, said Chandler Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.