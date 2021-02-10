CONWAY — The North Conway Public Library announced Wednesday it is the recipient of a matching grant from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation in the amount of $50,000 to be awarded upon successful completion of funds raised by October 2021
Following a large expansion of the footprint of the building, the library located at 2719 Main St. in North Conway Village is currently in the end phase of its fundraising campaign, “The Final Chapter,” with a focus on completing the interior with furnishings, technology, books, shelving and more, according to Library Director Andrea Masters.
“The addition has nearly doubled the size of the library, and it is now a modern state-of-the-art building with new construction that complements the magnificent history of the original structure," she said.
"It is a true community center and hub for learning, reading, entertainment, history, art, and continuing education for the whole valley,” said Masters.
The North Conway Library has been serving the community since 1887.
Despite construction and the shutdown caused by restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Masters said the library has continued to provide materials via curbside service, online via the downloadable books program and via email within 24 hours.
With the pandemic restricting access, the library started streaming video programs for its patrons: Kanopy, KanopyKids, Acorn and Qello.
According to Sharon Wroblewski, capital campaign chair: "As the pandemic has shown, libraries serve as beacons in times of crisis, are trusted sources of reliable and accessible information, and provide crucial services such as online access for our residents that need to file for unemployment, apply for jobs, seek routine medical care via tele-medicine, and much more.
“We thought our project was the perfect fit for the Ham Foundation’s mission which strives to improve community life in the Mount Washington Valley and to foster the vitality of our community. We are grateful for their support.”
For more information or to make a donation, please visit northconwaylibrary.com or mail to P.O. Box 409, North Conway 03860. For further informaiton, email andrea@northconwaylibrary.com.
The library is free and open to the public. Those living in the Mount Washington Valley are eligible for a free library card. Current library hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.