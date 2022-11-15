CONWAY — Friends of Tuckerman Ravine and White Mountain Avalanche Education Foundation, both longtime nonprofits of Mt. Washington Valley, have merged to form Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation.
This merger will aim to primarily support and promote the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.
The organization will also help facilitate increased public safety to the Presidential Range and the across the White Mountains, along with providing financial aid to produce crucial updates on snowpack, weather, and avalanche conditions during winter months.
Both groups have been critical to the success of the Avalanche Center, bestowing decades of support for essential infrastructure upgrades and educational programs. The creation of this combined entity will enhance the ability for a non-profit pillar of the Avalanche Center to contribute financial support to avalanche forecasting and search-and-rescue programs, as well
as offering outreach, historical events and educational opportunities to the greater backcountry community.
“We are very excited about these organizations finally coming together after so many years. Both have the same goals, and now together, we can streamline our efforts to support the Avalanche Center,” said Jake Risch, president of Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation, and former president of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine.
“This unified support will help share information and further educate avalanche safety to a greater group of people.”
This fall, MWAC will host various events to support the backcountry community:
● 12th annual Eastern Snow and Avalanche Workshop, taking place on Thursday and Friday evenings with virtual professional development seminars for backcountry enthusiasts and avalanche safety professionals. For more information about the schedule, speaker line-up, in-person skills, clinics or to register, go to esaw.org.
● Winter Backcountry Kickoff Party, taking place Saturday at Ledge Brewing located in Intervale. Enjoy a social gathering, gear tents, silent auction and refreshments to kick off the 2022-23 skiing and climbing season.
● Skills Development at Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. With a generous donation by the Dartmouth Wilderness and Austere Medicine Program, skill clinics will be offered at the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center this winter. This beacon training park allows for the practice of lifesaving avalanche rescue gear before putting it to use.
Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation’s mission is to enhance and expand avalanche education opportunities, advocate for responsible and sustainable backcountry recreation in New Hampshire’s unique alpine ecosystems and expand the reach of US Forest Service avalanche forecasts and messages. For more information on MWACF, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
