CONWAY — Citing a hardship based on a location set far back from White Mountain Highway in North Conway, Market Basket received a variance for a larger-than-allowed sign from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Nov. 17.
The store is still under construction at Settlers Green but is due to open next spring.
The vote was 3-2 to grant the variance, with chair John Colbath, vice chair Andrew Chalmers and Luigi Bartolomeo voting in favor and Jon Hebert and Richard Pierce voting against, though Pierce agreed that the proposed 482-square-foot sign was proportional to the nearly 70,000-square-foot store.
The town’s sign ordinance limits a sign regardless of a large building’s size to a maximum of 150 square feet with a height of 23 feet.
Brandon Currier of Barlo Signs of Hudson and Jim Lamp of Market Basket argued to the board that the variance was warranted because it would serve the public good and would improve public safety on White Mountain Highway (Route 16) by making the sign more visible.
They argued that the location behind Settlers Green Streetside was a hardship and warranted the criteria for a variance to allow a larger sign than is currently allowed.
They also pointed out that neighboring large commercial stores in the area have been granted variances for larger signs, namely, Walmart (292-square-foot sign), Lowe’s (348 square feet) and Home Depot (149 square feet), and they also have secondary signs.
He said Market Basket was asking for only one sign, which pleased Colbath and Bartolomeo, the latter of whom is a retired architect and expressed his admiration for the proposed sign.
Countering Market Basket’s arguments to be granted a variance for the large sign were board members Hebert and Pierce, who said the developers knew well in advance they would be building on a lot located off Route 16 when they went ahead with their development plan.
“It’s no secret what our sign ordinance is,” said Pierce, who nonetheless said it was an attractive sign.
Hebert added, “It’s a hardship, but it’s a self-created one.”
Currier and Lamp countered that the lot itself was the hardship because it was not located on Route 16.
Lamo said Market Basket had been looking to come to North Conway for a long time and they first looked at the land behind T.J. Maxx and then discussed with OVP Management the site located at Settlers Green that they eventually selected.
Lampo said had they been able to find a lot on Route 16 they would have gladly gone there. In response to questions from the board, he said Settlers Green representatives had told them there was no possibility of putting up an off-premise sign on Route 16.
Bartolomeo said years ago, former Settlers Green general manager Dot Seybold came before the board during discussions about Home Depot being located off Barnes Road. He said they were able to put up a sign on the large sign at Settlers Corner that replaced an earlier, larger sign. He said that was a compromise with a good result because it resulted in a smaller, better-looking sign.
Asked if he was aware of that scenario, Currier said he was not.
In response to a another question from Bartolomeo, Ramp said Settlers Green still owns the land on which the new Market Basket is being built but that Market Basket will eventually own the land.
Bartolomeo said he likes to note whenever sign discussions take place that once a client goes to a store once, they do not need to see a large sign thereafter because they know where the business is located.
That led town Planning Director Jamel Torres to note that with GPS and the use of smartphones, many people use that data to locate a business and questioned the need for large signs in this cellphone age
When asked by Pierce why it took so long for Market Basket to come to the board to seek a variance — appearing before the board after construction instead of before ground was broken — Ramp said they “got a little behind the 8-ball” in terms of coming before the board for sign discussions during the lengthy litigation between Settlers Green and Bellevue Properties, owners of the neighboring North Conway Grand Hotel.
Currier said it is the normal schedule of things to get site-plan approval first from the planning board and all other approvals to ensure that a project is definitely coming to a town.
Going through the list of criteria for a variance, the vote was taken, leading to the issuance of the variance for the sign.
“Congratulations,” said Colbath. “Good luck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.