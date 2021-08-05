CONWAY — The wheels of municipal government don’t seem to be turning to produce a town-sponsored short-term rental warrant article anytime soon.
In fact, signs point to it being 2023 before voters will have anything to decide when it comes to the controversial housing options that are currently in limbo, legally speaking.
In April, voters overwhelmingly rejected warrant articles that would allow short-term rentals anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. They did, however, approve an article allowing the town to regulate and license such rentals.
Since then, the town filed a petition for a declaratory judgment asking Carroll County Superior Court to decide the legality of STRs in Conway and has sued the class of short-term renters, whose number stands at about 500.
A court decision may be years away. But so far, the town doesn’t seem in any hurry to come up with a new warrant article to present to voters next spring.
One reason for that, says Selectman Steve Porter, who is also the selectman’s representative to the planning board, is because Conway’s longtime planning director recently retired and hasn’t been replaced yet.
It’s hard to draft short-term regulations without a planner, Porter told the Sun.
“I’d like to see something done, but I’m in no hurry right now,” Porter said, adding the town needs a planner to help it “muddle through” the issue.
Porter said there could be a town warrant article in 2023.
Chairman David Weathers said he brought up the subject of making a zoning proposal a month or two ago but it hasn’t been discussed at the selectmen’s level.
Selectman John Colbath said he defers to the planning board, which his son, Ben, chairs.
Ben Colbath, reached by text Thursday, said the planning board is busy with other agenda items and the board doesn’t want to overload its staff.
“The STRs are mostly tied up in the courts now anyhow, so it might behoove us to see any ruling before we decide which way to go in,” said Colbath.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she didn’t understand why the town would even consider making a change.
“Why muck up the waters that we are already in?” asked Seavey.
Prior to the April vote, Seavey said she was “adamantly opposed to short-term rentals.”
“The voters have already told us what to do,” said Seavey.
In an email, Town Manager Tom Holmes said “I’m not saying it won’t happen, but I haven’t heard any selectman propose making another run at licensing and regulation. That doesn’t stop petitioners from crafting their own articles for the voters.”
Residents may propose zoning changes by filing petitioned warrant articles to be presented to town meeting voters.
Weathers, however, said he expects there will be an STR-related proposal on the 2022 warrant. He said a voter-ratified zoning change could help bring more clarity to the issue.
Many of the short-term rentals in the area belong to the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, which was formed this spring. Its president, David Cavanaugh, said Wednesday that the association is thinking about putting together a warrant article as well as suggesting state law changes.
“We continue to support and advocate for property rights and homeowner’s rights to rent their homes in all residential areas,” said Cavenaugh. “We support and would assist in developing state-wide legislation to empower towns to regulate short-term rentals. The process to file warrant articles is an option we are considering.”
Holmes said because of the various town meeting deadlines, town-sponsored articles need to be drafted by at least September or October.
Petitioned articles would be due between 90 and 120 days before the town’s annual meeting.
Conway’s 2022 deliberative session is set for March 2. So, petitioners would want to get 25 signatures on their petitions and submit those articles to the town between Nov. 2 and Dec. 2.
Holmes suggests that petitioners seeking to make zoning changes run them by the planning department before submission.
Selectmen and the planning board both have the ability to originate a warrant article, Holmes added.
“Last year, the selectmen originated the articles, but the one to place the definition of an STR in the zoning ordinance and the one placing it in the permitted use table had to go before the planning board for their recommendation,” he said.
Asked how the search for a new town planner is going, Holmes said, “We’re continuing to find applicants and interview them.”
