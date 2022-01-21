CONWAY — Selectmen recently said multiple town staff members could be a part of a task force dedicated to bringing public restrooms to North Conway Village, but after thinking about it more Tuesday, selectmen said only the town manager should be a representative.
Selectmen had agreed at meetings earlier this month to have the town of Conway staff participate in a North Conway restroom task force requested by the North Conway Village Association and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Selectmen also decided the town manager could continue pursuing a land deal with the North Conway Community Center to secure a parcel on Norcross Circle where a public restroom facility could be built.
The lack of public facilities in the village picked up urgency after the COVID-19 pandemic began bringing a higher surge of visitors to town, though the village has struggled for decades with a lack restrooms.
Last week, Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the town ought to run the bathroom task force.
She reiterated that Tuesday after incoming Town Manager John Eastman, who will fill the position this summer, asked about the task force.
"I think it's the job of the town to put a task force forward," said Seavey, adding that voters would have to approve any bathroom proposal.
Selectmen appointed Seavey to the task force at a recent meeting when she was absent, but at her request, they unappointed her at last week's meeting.
Chairman David Weathers had suggested the task force be formed after the land swap is completed.
Town Manager Tom Holmes, who is retiring in a few months, attended by Zoom. He and Eastman repeatedly asked selectmen about the task force and whether the town was staying or going.
"I'm looking for direction here," said Holmes. "If representatives of that task force want town staff to talk about different issues involving bathrooms in North Conway, is the board of selectmen saying, 'No, we don't want your involvement?" asked Holmes, who said the board had voted to put him, Eastman and Mike Lane of the recreation department on the task force.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said the town should have someone at the task force meetings to at least "find out what these people are up to."
"The (lack of bathrooms) problem is bordering on catastrophic in North Conway," said Thibodeau. "And if there's a solution to be had, who knows who or what entity might come up with it? I don't think we should shut any doors."
Selectmen, at the end of the discussion, voted 5-0 to have the town manager, meaning Holmes and or Eastman, continue on the task force and include other staff at meetings as necessary.
