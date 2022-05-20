FRYEBURG, Maine — The Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis that usually is held at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on the weekend before Memorial Day is canceled for this year, according to the event’s organizers.
Apparently, people have been showing up at the gate, even though it was announced months ago the event was canceled, said Mark Guerringue, publisher of The Conway Daily Sun, which has produced the show since 2017.
“We’re sorry for anyone who showed up and was disappointed,” said Guerringue. “We had one exhibitor who posted the show last year on his website but never took it down even after the show was canceled, and some people have seen it.”
Guerringue said a decision on whether to host the show had to be made in January, and exhibitors at that time could not commit.
“They said they’d come if there was no COVID and if the supply chain issues were straightened out and they could get product,” Guerringue said. “We just couldn’t take the chance on all those things happening this year.”
Guerringue added, “It seems incredible that we’ve had to cancel the show for three years in a row.” After an extremely successful show in 2019, the 2020 show was canceled after the pandemic first hit in the spring. Then during the winter and spring of 2021, COVID was raging and vaccines had only just become available.
“Our timing hasn’t been good, that’s for sure,” said Guerringue.
Guerringue promises the fourth year will be the charm and plans are already in the works for the 2023 Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis. “Hopefully, we’ll see everyone there.”
