JACKSON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced it will be doing work on bridges in Jackson and Bartlett that will take several months to complete next spring and summer.
The maintenance work on the two bridges — one a half-mile above the Dana Place on Route 16, and the other on Route 302 in Bartlett — will be the topic of public Zoom meetings.
The Jackson meeting is set for Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.
This Jackson bridge was built in 1933 and rebuilt in 1981 and carries about 3,600 vehicles per day. The work, which is scheduled to be completed next year, will consist of repairs to concrete, deck membrane and pavement and cleaning and regrouting of stone facing. The cost is to be about $325,000.
NHDOT's Joseph Adams, chief of consultant section, Bureau of Bridge Design, told the Sun on Thursday there is nothing wrong with the bridges, but "it's just routine maintenance addressing wear and tear needs, kind of like changing the oil in your car."
He said the work will include taking up the pavement and then a layer of waterproof membrane, and looking to see if there is any deterioration to the concrete. It will be done in phases with alternating traffic on either side of the bridge.
"It shouldn't be too time-consuming," Adams said. "We are looking at putting it out for bids in January, hiring a contractor in April and probably doing the work sometime in late spring/early summer."
He said it would probably take two months to complete.
A similar Zoom meeting about preservation of Bartlett Bridge No. 153/108 carrying traffic on Route 302 over Stony Brook will take place Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Adams said the work and timetable for that work would be similar to that in Jackson.
The purpose of these meetings are to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the “Proposed Action” plans.
During the meeting, the public will be provided the contact information for the project manager to allow the opportunity, following the meeting, to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements. The goal is to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment.
Additional project information, including the PowerPoint for this presentation, can be found at the project website: tinyurl.com/yyrd9bay.
To attend the Zoom Meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or an Android device please go to the Jackson Board of Selectmen website: https://www.jackson-nh.org/board-selectmen.
The information to join the Zoom Meeting will be provided in the Oct. 27 Board of Selectmen Agenda document.
Any individuals needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability, should contact the Bureau of Right-of-Way, NHDOT, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483 or call (603) 271-3222. TDD Access: Relay NH (800) 735-2964. Notification for the need of assistance should be made at the earliest convenience.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
