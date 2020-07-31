CONWAY — State Fish and Game responded Thursday afternoon after a woman from New York injured her leg while hiking on the Black Cap Trail in North Conway.
According to a release issued Friday by Fish and Game Sgt. Alex Lopashanski, Camila Gamboa, 50, of Hicksville, N.Y., hurt her leg while descending from the summit of Black Cap and was unable to bear weight on the injured leg.
Gamboa was hiking with her husband, Andres, and their two children.
The department was notified shortly after 4 p.m. that help was needed and conservation officers as well as local rescue personnel responded to the call.
Lopashanski said rescuers from the North Conway Fire Department and North Conway Ambulance responded along with conservation officers.
“Rescuers located Gamboa on the trail, treated her injuries, placed her in a litter and carried her out,” he said.
“She was just over one mile from the trailhead. Gamboa arrived at the trailhead shortly before 6 p.m. and was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.”
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a state Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. Hike Safe Cards are $25 per person and $35 per family. People who get the cards are not liable to repay rescue costs if they need to be rescued unless they are deemed to be negligent or reckless.
