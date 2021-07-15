LOVELL, Maine — On Saturday, July 17 , at 4 p.m., the Lovell Historical Society will present a screening of their new video on the history of Lovell. Titled "Lovell, Maine: Small Town. Big History," the 47-minute video follows the development of the town from its incorporation in 1800 until the present day.
Today, Lovell appears to be a quiet enclave of 1,200 inhabitants. Look just under the surface, however, and there is a legacy of a past rich with dramatic conflict, famous people, and a community tradition of entrepreneurship, sturdy industry, and hard work.
Hundreds of images from the Society’s collection provide the backdrop for the lively narration.
Additionally, several local residents are interviewed, including former Lovell Code Enforcement Officer Ron McAllister, Public Works Commissioner Larry Fox and longtime resident Al Stearns.
The premier will be held at the Brick Church for the Performing Arts, located at 502 Christian Hill Road in Lovell Village. Admission is free and refreshments will be offered. The video will be available for purchase as a DVD and online via streaming.
