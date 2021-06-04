CONWAY — The state Department of Education wants public input on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on education in the Granite State over the past 15 months.
On Tuesday, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut unveiled the 603 Bright Futures Survey, which he said gives “parents, educators and community members a chance to share their perspectives on the response by New Hampshire schools to the COVID-19 pandemic this past year and how the experience should influence instructional as plans are made for fall learning.”
Last spring, the department did a survey that focused on “remote instruction and the return to school,” and Edelblut said it generated more than 56,000 responses. He said the results helped “to shape the state’s K-12 Back to School Guidance.”
The new survey, he said, will “provide valuable information for schools that are already crafting plans for fall instructional programs.”
SAU 9 School Superintendent Kevin Richard said it plans to conduct its own survey later this year but hopes Mount Washington Valley residents will participate in the state survey, too.
“We’re going to do our own survey but will probably wait a little bit on that one because we don’t want people to get survey fatigue.” Richard said Thursday.
Edelblut is hoping to get a good cross representation of responses from parents, educators and community members. The survey will remain open until June 30.
“We want to make sure that the North Country has a voice in this,” Edelblut told the Sun on Thursday. “The goal is to get this promoted as much as possible. We want to get the link out as far and wide as possible. The last time we did this, we didn’t expect to get the response we received, more than 56,000. This time, we’re hoping to top 56,000.”
Edelblut said parents responding for more than one child should complete the survey once for each student. Once the survey closes, the results will be made available through the department’s website.
There are three different survey links: Families in K-12, preschool and private schools should log on to bit.ly/nhdoefamily.
Staff in public and private schools can go to bit.ly/nhdoestaff and community members take the survey at bit.ly/nhdoecommunity.
The community member survey, contains 23 questions.
The first is, “How would you describe the level of COVID-related safety measures and protocols used in your community’s school to keep students healthy this year?”
Three choices are given for responses: not enough safety measures, too many safety measures and about the right amount of safety measures.
The second question, “How concerned are you about students’ academic growth right now?” lists five possible responses: extremely concerned, quite concerned, somewhat concerned, slightly concerned or not at all concerned.
Numbers 3-16 are statements that list five possible responses: strongly disagree, disagree, neither agree nor disagree, agree and strongly agree.
The statements included:
“My school system’s response to the pandemic was appropriate.”
“There have been valuable innovations used during the pandemic that should continue.”
“Students and families in my community should have the option to participate in remote learning.”
“Students and families in my community should have the option to participate in hybrid (in-person and remote combined) learning.”
“Students and families in my community should only have an in-person option for school.”
“Remote learning works for all students in my community.”
“My community’s school system is responsive to meeting the needs of students.”
“My community’s school system offers high-quality learning opportunities to students.”
“My community’s school system prepares students to pursue post-secondary education.”
“My community’s school system prepares students to pursue a career.”
“It is important that my community’s school system offers social and emotional supports to students, in addition to academics.”
“Community members have meaningful input on school budgeting.”
“Community members have had meaningful input into how federal COVID response funds are being used.
“Our community spends the right amount of funds in the education of our children.”
Questions 17-19 seek a written response.
Those questions are “What is your school system’s most effective strategy for engaging the community?” “What is one thing that is going well with education in your community that you would like to see continued?” and “What is challenging with education in your community that you would like to see improved?”
The final questions ask for gender, race and age category.
