CONWAY — Two weeks after voting to adopt on first reading a new student dress code that permits hats, hoodies and pajama pants in school, the Conway School Board balked at the final passage of the policy Monday night.
The board voted 5-2 (Cassie Capone, Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison, Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace in the affirmative, Barbara Lyons and Jessica Whitelaw opposed) to send the policy back to the policy committee and do a review of dress codes at other Division II schools.
At its May 9 meeting, the board had voted 5-2 to adopt the first reading with Davison and Mosca in the minority.
Elizabeth Bouchard, student body president, who had been at the meeting for a Key Club presentation, had left before the vote.
Contacted by the Sun, she said: “I understand this decision due to the backlash that has been felt throughout this process, as well as in the community. I hope bringing this back to (the policy committee) can help us make a compromise that will benefit students as well as make adults comfortable.
“Despite the negative reaction of the public, the student body was overwhelmingly grateful to see a code with such progression move forward, and I hope the adults in the community, as well as those on the board, can better understand the impact this dress code has on children and their social-emotional learning at school,” Bouchard said.
Mosca stepped down from the board to speak as a citizen under public comments before the dress code came up on the agenda.
“I have been barraged with people who are just not happy with hats and hoodies or pajama pants (in school), and I think that the school board is supposed to be making policy, not the students,” he said.
Davison, who teaches at the Molly Ockett Middle School in Fryeburg, Maine, agreed. “I also was one that received many phone calls and have had conversations over this,” he said. “I can’t imagine a school system passing this the way it’s written. It basically takes away the rights of the educator in the classroom to even say, ‘You have to take that hoodie off,’ because the discretion piece is actually taken out.
“No educator should have to mention to a student to take that hoodie off their heads. I don’t mind that they wear them over their shoulders, but to come into a classroom with hoodies on your head — it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he added.
Working with the policy committee since last October were Bouchard and fellow student council members Jack Martin and Samantha Sidoti. They felt the existing dress code contributed to body shaming.
On May 9, Bouchard said: “If we move backward and remove hats from this and hoods, and we move back to the rules that were implemented in 2018, you will find yourself with 10 times more students in this room addressing the dress code next year.”
At Monday’s meeting, Lyons said she appreciated Davison’s opinion but noted that the school meetings are a professional setting yet at the SAU 9 Board meeting on May 12, four people wore hats the whole time.
“It was interesting to see that the women at the SAU 9 meeting were semi-professionally dressed, casual dress code. … No, nobody was here at the SAU 9 meeting wearing hoodies. (But) I don’t think that you can say we’re in a professional setting when I counted four people (two audience members and two board members) wearing hats,” Lyons said.
Mosca suggested the policy committee review dress code policies from every SAU in the state.
“We have one policy from Bow, which was cherry-picked because it had what some of the students wanted. Again, who’s writing policy, the adults or the students?” he asked.
Capozzoli, board chair, said it’s up to the board to write and set policy. “We sometimes have to make hard decisions that may not be popular, but it is our job to make those decisions,” she said. “I do agree that maybe a little more thought needs to be put into this.”
She also spoke about “the elephant in the room.” “Any policy that we have is only as good as its enforcement. And if we’re not enforcing it now, how is this going to be different?”
“That’s unfortunately on the administrators at this point to ensure whatever the policy is that it is being enforced,” Mosca said. “If it’s not being enforced, then maybe we need to find new administrators.”
Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter previously said the current dress code policy already “is at the teacher’s discretion.” He said students have been wearing hats at school and “it would be a step backward” to restrict them.
At the May 9 meeting, Whitelaw had made a motion that hats and hoodies “may be worn as long as they don’t create a safety issue.” Lyons offered a second and it passed 5-2.
Davison asked if hoodies could be viewed as a safety issue.
“When someone is walking down the hall and they’ve got earbuds in, maybe the fire alarm goes off, or you can’t even get the student’s attention, because they have a hoodie on and they have earbuds on. I think it’s a safety issue, but we need to at least have it be at the teacher’s discretion.”
Capone suggested that earbuds be mentioned in the dress code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.